Liberty rallies in the second half to win second straight regional bowl game, advance to CIF State 1-A title game

YORBA LINDA — After experiencing a forgettable second quarter, it’s a good thing the Liberty football team has a short memory.

The Patriots shook off a 14-point halftime deficit and outscored previously undefeated Yorba Linda 27-0 in the second half en route to a 41-28 victory on Saturday night in the CIF Southern California Regional 1-A Bowl Game at Nathan Shapell Memorial Stadium.

