 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Liberty overwhelms Sparks (Nev.)-Spanish Springs in 58-17 victory

After a quarter at Liberty High Friday night, Spanish Springs of Sparks, Nev., held a 7-3 lead, the Cougars were playing confidently and the mood in the away stands was cautiously optimistic.

That mood did not last long.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases