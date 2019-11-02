Two of Bakersfield’s recently crowned league champions were rewarded with first-round byes in the Central Section football playoffs that start Friday.
Liberty (9-1), which captured its third straight Southwest Yosemite League title received the No. 3 seed in Division I and will play the winner between No. 11 Clovis West (3-7) and host No. 6 Clovis North (6-4). The Patriots defeated the Golden Eagles 17-7 in Week 3 this season.
Other local Division I teams will be in action this week. Bakersfield High (5-5), which finished second in the SWYL, received the No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Clovis East (4-6). South Yosemite League champion Ridgeview (7-3) is seeded No. 8 and will play at home against No. 9 Tulare Union (8-2), which finished second in the East Yosemite League.
Two-time defending D-I champion Fresno Central (10-0) is seeded No. 1, with Clovis Buchanan (8-2) No. 2. The Bears handed the Patriots their only defeat this season, 19-17 in Week 4.
Southeast Yosemite League champion Highland also has a bye this week, along with SYL runner-up Bakersfield Christian in Division III.
The Eagles (7-3) are the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 10 West (4-6) at No. 7 Lemoore (4-6) matchup. The No. 4 Scots (9-1) will host No. 5 Visalia-Golden West (6-4). Both games are scheduled for Nov. 15.
In Division II, No. 9 Garces (4-6) will play at No. 8 Frontier (5-5) and Stockdale (5-5) will travel to No. 7 Santa Maria-Righetti (7-3).
South Sequoia League co-champions Shafter (6-4) and Chavez (8-2) each received a No. 5 seed. The Titans in D-IV and the Generals in D-V.
Shafter will host Arvin (5-5), while Chavez will be at home against Morro Bay (3-7). Kennedy (8-2), East (7-3) and North (6-4) will also have home games in D-IV. No. 11 Santa Maria (5-5) plays at No. 6 RFK, the No. 7 Blades host No. 10 Wasco (5-5), while No. 9 Kerman (4-6) will play at the No. 8 Stars on Friday.
In Division VI, California City (8-2) is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 15 McFarland (3-7), while No. 8 Foothill (4-6) will host Minarets (5-5). Mojave earned the No. 1 seed among 8-man teams.
Central Section football playoff seedings and schedule
Division I: 1. Fresno-Central; 2. Clovis-Buchanan; 3. Liberty; 4. Fresno-Bullard; 5. Clovis; 6. Clovis North; 7. Bakersfield; 8. Ridgeview; 9. Tulare Union; 10. Clovis East; 11. Clovis West; 12. Arroyo Grande.
Division II: 1. Hanford; 2. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial; 3. Visalia-Redwood; 4. Sanger; 5. Tulare Western; 6. Santa Maria-St. Joseph; 7. Santa Maria-Righetti; 8. Frontier; 9. Garces; 10. Stockdale; 11. Nipomo; 12. Fresno-Sunnyside; 13. Dinuba; 14. Atascadero.
Division III: 1. Kingsburg; 2. Bakersfield Christian; 3. San Luis Obispo; 4. Highland; 5. Visalia-Golden West; 6. Madera; 7. Lemoore; 8. Visalia-Central Valley Christian; 9. South; 10. West.
Division IV: 1. Fresno-Washington Union; 2. Selma; 3. Templeton; 4. Porrterville; 5. Chavez; 6. Kennedy; 7. East; 8. North; 9. Kerman; 10. Wasco; 11. Santa Maria; 12. Morro Bay; 13. Fresno-Hoover; 14. Fresno-Roosevelt.
Division V: 1. Caruthers; 2. Oakhurst-Yosemite; 3. Dos Palos; 4. Strathmore; 5. Shafter; 6. Woodlake; 7. Tulare-Mission Oak; 8. Reedley’ 9. Reedley-Immanuel; 10. Madera South; 11. Exeter; 12. Arvin; 13. Taft; 14. Liberty M/R; 15. Firebaugh; 16. Coalinga.
Division VI: 1. Bishop Union; 2. California City; 3. Orosi; 4. Riverdale; 5. Lindsay; 6. San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep; 7. Hanford-Sierra Pacific; 8. Foothill; 9. Minarets; 10. Kern Valley; 11. Mira Monte; 12. Parlier; 13. Corcoran; 14. Porterville-Granite Hills; 15. McFarland; 16. Boron.
8-man: 1. Mojave; 2. Riverdale Christian; 3. Orcutt Academy; 4. Lone Pine.
Friday’s first-round schedule
Division I: Arroyo Grande at Clovis; Clovis West at Clovis North; Clovis East at Bakersfield; Tulare Union at Ridgeview. Central, Buchanan, Liberty and Bullard have byes.
Division II: Atascadero at Redwood; Dinuba at Sanger; Sunnyside at Tulare Western; Nipomo at St. Joseph; Stockdale at Righetti; Garces at Frontier. Hanford and San Joaquin Memorial have byes.
Division III: West at Lemoore; South at Central Valley Christian. Kingsburgh, Bakersfield Christian, San Luis Obispo, Highland, Golden West and Madera have byes.
Division IV: Roosevelt at Templeton; Hoover at Porterville; Morro Bay at Chavez; Santa Maria at Kennedy; Wasco at East; Kerman at North. Washington Union and Selma have byes.
Division V: Coalinga at Caruthers; Firebaugh at Yosemite; Liberty M/R at Dos Palos; Taft at Strathmore; Arvin at Shafter; Exeter at Woodlake; Madera South at Mission Oak; Immanuel at Reedley.
Division VI: Boron at Bishop; McFarland at California City; Granite Hills at Orosi; Corcoran at Riverdale; Parlier at Lindsay; Mira Monte at Mission Prep; Kern Valley at Sierra Pacific; Minarets at Foothill.
8-man: Lone Pine at Mojave; Orcutt Academy at Riverdale Christian.
