Liberty grad Coffey selected in second round of MLB Draft by Red Sox

Liberty graduate Cutter Coffey moved into elite territory when he was selected 41st overall by the Boston Red Sox on the first day of Sunday’s MLB Draft.
The second-round selection is the highest Bakersfield product to be drafted since former Ridgeview and Bakersfield College left-hander Phillip Dumatrait was taken 22nd overall by the Red Sox in 2000. It’s also the earliest a Bakersfield player has been drafted directly out of high school since West High’s Kurt Miller went fifth overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1990.
Among all Kern County athletes, JD Martin from Burroughs was selected in the first round at 35th overall in 2001 by Cleveland.
Coffey entered the draft as a two-way prospect. The Patriots’ power-hitting shortstop was named first-team BVarsity all-area and all-Southwest Yosemite League as a shortstop after batting .442 with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs this past season. As a pitcher, Coffey’s fastball has been clocked as high as 94 MPH. He was 3-3 with a 2.55 ERA this season with 42 strikeouts in 35 ⅔ innings.
Committed to attend Texas in the fall, the 18-year-old Coffey will now have to decide to sign with Boston or to play for the Longhorns.
Three local players were selected in last year’s draft, and all three signed professional contracts. Stockdale graduate Sean Mullen, the three-time BVarsity All-Area Player of the Year, was taken in the 11th round out of UCLA by the Tampa Bay Rays, former Garces and Cal State Bakersfield standout Jacen Roberson went in the 16th round to the Arizona Diamondbacks and former Frontier left-hander Kris Anglin was drafted 19 picks later by the Atlanta Braves.
Stockdale senior Austin Charles, this year’s BVarsity All-Area Player of the Year, was not selected in Day 1 or 2 of the draft, which will conclude Tuesday with rounds 11-20. Charles has committed to play at UC Santa Barbara next year.
Several players with CSUB ties could hear their names called Tuesday, including Oregon transfer outfielders James Bell and AJ Miller, pitcher Benji Caggianelli (who was also a prospect at Bakersfield College last year) and catchers Angel Saldivar and incoming freshman Logun Clark from Taft High.
Major League Baseball initially had three drafts throughout the year starting in 1965, and then dropped to two from 1968-1986. Since moving to just one draft in 1987, seven area athletes have been selected in the first two rounds.
In addition to Coffey, Dumatrait, Miller and Martin, Colby Lewis from North and BC (1st round, 38th overall by Texas) in 1999, Pat Osborn from Bakersfield High (2nd round, 72nd overall by Cleveland) in 2002, Stockdale’s Grant Desme (2nd round, 74th overall by Oakland) in 2007 were also taken in the first two rounds.