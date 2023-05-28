Liberty graduate Faith Bender is headed to the NCAA track and field championships.
Bender came into the regionals ranked third in the nation after posting a personal-best 200 feet, 6 inches, which broke the program, stadium and meet record on April 22 at Ohio State.
Completing all three of her throws Saturday, Bender’s top mark was 176-9 on her third and final attempt. Two weeks prior, Bender finished third in the Big 10 Conference championships.
The NCAA championships are June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.