Sports teams are often described as being on a roll when they put together a string of successes.
That terminology would definitely describe the current state of the Liberty High girls tennis team.
Two days after defeating two-time defending Central Section Division I champions, Garces, for the first time in at least five years, the Patriots claimed a decisive 7-2 victory over perennial girls tennis powerhouse Stockdale.
The visiting Patriots won five out of six singles matches and two out three doubles matches to improve to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in South Yosemite River League play.
“It was just amazing after a big win over Garces," Liberty coach Chris Campoy said. “…Coming back-to-back and beating Stockdale. They’re always tough. We pulled it out. We have great players. They give me everything they’ve got.”
Liberty dominated the No. 3-6 singles matches, winning all four in straight sets. In those matches the Patriots won 48 games and lost only seven.
The No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches were much more competitive.
Abigail Eao edged Naomi Pavletich, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 10-4 to earn the Mustangs lone singles win.
One court over from them Liberty’s Kailani Lua and Stockdale’s Lauren Li waged a grueling battle that ended with a come-from-behind victory for Lua.
Lua and Li, two of the top singles players in the section, went back and forth at each other trading salvos until Lua finally prevailed 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-6.
“I wasn’t really focused on hitting many winners (shots),” Lua said. “I just mainly focused on defense and trying to get it back to her because I already know she’s more than capable of hitting it really hard.”
Lua’s impressive comeback win wasn’t the biggest one of the day. Stockdale’s No. 3 doubles team of Samantha Taing and Anum Khan battled back from a 5-0 deficit, in match using 8-game pro set scoring, and won 9-7.
“I think maybe game nerves were coming in, in the beginning,” Khan said. “Liberty is a pretty good team to be matched up against. When we were down 0-5 it kind of felt like we were down in the trenches. Then coach came and talked to us and gave us advice that we need to be more aggressive back, and that’s the only way we could do it. And we kind of went with that mindset, like it’s all or nothing and we just gave it our all.”
Taing had her own assessment of the match.
“For me, in the beginning I think I was in my own head and I was really scared,” Taing said. “We were down 5-0. I was getting really frustrated but then I was talking to Anum and were just like, we really need to shake it out and just play what we can play and do our best. And that’s what we did.”
Hayden Gehring, Kara Campoy Jili Soriano, and Emily Cove joined Lua as Liberty’s other singles winners.
Lua/Pavletich, and Gehring/Campoy were also doubles winners.
“I thought we fought hard,” Stockdale coach Dave Hillestad said. “They have a great team. We have a pretty good team too. We need to do a little better job at our lower half. We can get there but my lower half needs to catch up to my upper. But they’re a great team. They have good doubles teams. They have good singles players. But we’re not too far off. I’m proud of my girls. I thought we competed pretty well.”