Liberty girls soccer tops Stockdale 1-0 to stay unbeaten

For more than half of Thursday night's game, Liberty's early-season winning streak looked destined to end in anticlimactic fashion with a 0-0 draw.
The Patriots were dominating possession and generating numerous quality chances, but couldn't seem to finish with a strong shot anytime they got in on goal against Stockdale.
The solution, apparently, was to eschew getting in on goal to begin with.
Left back Taylor Bradshaw wound up and curled a long-distance shot from outside the box over the head of Mustangs keeper Madison Gregorio, dropping it neatly into the top right corner just three minutes into the second half. The Patriots withstood a mild resurgence from Stockdale midway through the period and won both teams' South Yosemite River League opener 1-0.
Liberty, which entered the night as MaxPreps' top-ranked team in the CIF Central Section, advanced to 11-0 overall on the year, while Stockdale, previously No. 5, dropped to 16-2-1, with its lone prior loss coming at Santa Maria-St. Joseph on Dec. 8.
The Patriots seized control early, keeping the ball in the Mustangs' half for almost the entirety of the first 40 minutes. One of Liberty's best opportunities came midway through, when Jaiden Gore’s corner kick soared straight to center back Jaycee Watkins, but her headed attempt flew too high.
The Patriots' numerous corner kicks in the first half generally weren’t effective, though, and they created the majority of their opportunities from the run of play, including one on a slick bit of ball-handling from Hayden Gehring, who popped the ball over Stockdale’s Maggie Straw, retrieved it and sent a one-touch pass out left to Gore, whose her shot went right to the goalie Gregorio.
Mere seconds later, on the ensuing Mustang offensive, Stockdale nearly struck first when Alejandra Andalon dispossessed Watkins outside the box and sent a long shot just wide of the top corner.
Gehring rounded Straw again on the right wing and approached the near post, but Gregorio corralled her weak ground cross.
After Bradshaw's strike put Liberty finally in front, Stockdale had one of several handball shouts on the night, objecting after Andalon — one of its most dynamic players all night — had a shot deflected by Watkins, but the Mustangs' appeal fell on deaf ears.
They asserted themselves slightly more in the second half, but the two best opportunities for the remainder of the game both belonged to Liberty: a chaotic goalmouth scrum in the 67th minute, set up by some sharp passing, that concluded with a weak shot wide left, and then a low cross in from Gehring to a well-positioned Sophie Stanley, whose own effort sailed out to the right.
Both teams go on the road Tuesday, with Stockdale at Frontier and Liberty at Centennial.
