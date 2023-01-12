 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Liberty girls soccer tops Stockdale 1-0 to stay unbeaten

For more than half of Thursday night's game, Liberty's early-season winning streak looked destined to end in anticlimactic fashion with a 0-0 draw.

The Patriots were dominating possession and generating numerous quality chances, but couldn't seem to finish with a strong shot anytime they got in on goal against Stockdale.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases