Liberty girls soccer suffers first loss of season in Division I title match

Liberty High coach Brandon "Boog" Hearron and his previously undefeated girls soccer team did their best to find solace in what he called "an amazing season" that continues with qualifying for the CIF state playoffs.

However, a 1-0 loss to visiting Clovis North in the CIF Central Section Division I title match appeared more disappointing than the heavy rainfall Friday night.

