Liberty girls soccer breaks through, advances to CIF Central Section Division I title match

Kiana Gordon, Liberty High’s junior goalie, saw Visalia-Redwood’s Leah See stutter-step a bit to try to fake her out during a crucial penalty kick in the second half.

Ultimately, Gordon said she decided to simply keep her eye on the ball and didn’t move in either direction, instead staying centered.

