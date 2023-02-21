Liberty girls soccer breaks through, advances to CIF Central Section Division I title match

Kiana Gordon, Liberty High’s junior goalie, saw Visalia-Redwood’s Leah See stutter-step a bit to try to fake her out during a crucial penalty kick in the second half.
Ultimately, Gordon said she decided to simply keep her eye on the ball and didn’t move in either direction, instead staying centered.
Her key save of See’s PK from about 8 yards out helped preserve a 1-0 victory for the top-seeded Patriots over No. 4 Redwood in a semifinal of the CIF Central Section Division I playoffs on Tuesday at Liberty.
The undefeated Patriots (22-0) dealt the Rangers (20-1-2) their first loss of the season and will move on to face Clovis North on Friday (scheduled for 6 p.m.) back at Liberty.
Clovis North edged Clovis-Buchanan, 2-1.
“I was thinking the whole time: ‘We gotta get a Valley ring because (Liberty) football and volleyball got one,” Gordon said of her thoughts during the penalty kick. “I was thinking: “Dang, we’ve been practicing PKs in practice, maybe I can actually save some.”
Taylor Lynch, a Liberty junior, scored early in the second half to help the Patriots break through and give relief to the seniors, including Sophie Stanley.
Stanley saw Liberty lose in the CIF Central Section semifinals the past three years, including last year when the Patriots suffered their first loss of the season, 1-0, to Clovis North.
Now, they’ll have to be ready for a rematch.
“I feel good about our chances,” Stanley said. “We have a lot of energy and confidence this year. We’ve been able to pull it out even when it’s hard and it’s not our best game. Hopefully we can do that.”
Liberty started out rough against Redwood in the first half. Coach Brandon “Boog” Hearron chose for his Patriots to play against the wind so that they could play with the wind in the second half. It turned out to be a wise decision. The wind actually intensified in the second half.
“We played better than we played last week,” Hearron said. “We had some good conversations. I was happy with the way they responded. I was happy for the seniors.”
The wind caused many players on the sidelines to brace themselves and hold on to their gear at times so that their belongings would not get blown away.
Less than two minutes into the second half Lynch gave the Patriots the goal they needed. She had some space when she settled a pass from Taylor Bradshaw.
Redwood goalie Olivia Saenz had a hand on the ball before it went in and sent the Patriots into a celebration.
“Everyone was cheering; I wasn’t sure if it was in,” Lynch said. “I was following it in. Everyone was cheering, but I was like: ‘Wait guys.’ I was really happy. We needed that.”
Hearron credited Redwood for playing tough. He was grateful for Lynch’s goal, describing it as Liberty’s lone scoring threat in the second half.
“Congrats to Liberty,” Redwood coach Jason Vieira said. “They have a fantastic team. But it doesn’t mean that the whole season was a failure. I’m proud of the way my girls played this year. We faced some really tough competition along the way. … Soccer is a cruel game. It really is a cruel game. You can play 80 minutes of good soccer and 10 seconds of bad soccer and it will cost you. That was pretty much the game tonight.”
Liberty hosted two semifinal games on Tuesday, including girls basketball, and won both. The Patriots defeated Tulare-Mission Oak, 58-43. No. 6 Liberty will face No. 4 Tehachapi for the Division II championship Friday at 6 p.m. at Selland Arena in Fresno.