Liberty girls basketball escapes physical game with 34-32 win over Ridgeview

A game that began with Ridgeview committing seven fouls in the first six minutes took an ironic turn three quarters later, as the Wolf Pack was unable to commit a foul when it mattered most.

Clinging to a 34-32 lead thanks to three fourth-quarter baskets by Kaylee Batten, Liberty ran out the final 26 seconds of action Tuesday night with efficient passing and a late shot by Sol Pimentel. Ridgeview's attempts to foul intentionally did not draw a whistle from the referee, and the Wolf Pack missed out on a final chance to put the ball in the hands of playmaking point guard Journie Hayden.

