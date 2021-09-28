You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Liberty, Garces swap spots in section football poll as teams prepare to meet on field this week

20210904-bc-liberty

Liberty running back Grant Austin breaks into open against Hayward-Stellar Prep's secondary in Week 3 action. The Patriots are ranked fifth in the Central Section heading into Friday's game at No. 6 Garces.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

MAXPREPS CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Fresno-Central (4-0)—Ranked 19th in state by CalHiSports; 28th by MaxPreps.

2. Clovis-Buchanan (4-1)—Ranked 23rd in state by CalHiSports; 31st by MaxPreps.

3. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (4-0)—Ranked 34th in state by MaxPreps.

4. Clovis (4-1)—Ranked 83rd in state by MaxPreps.

5. Liberty (3-2)—Ranked 88th in state by MaxPreps.

6. Garces (3-2)—Ranked 90th in state by MaxPreps.

7. Hanford (3-0)—Ranked 93rd in state by MaxPreps

8. Fresno-Bullard (2-3)—Ranked 97th in state by MaxPreps.

9. Centennial (4-0)

10. Clovis North (3-2)

11. Frontier (3-1)

12. Clovis East (4-1)

13. Clovis West (3-2)

14. Lemoore (4-1)

15. SLO-Mission Prep (4-0)

16. Sanger (3-2)

17. Stockdale (4-0)

18. Kingsburg (3-2)

19. Bakersfield (0-3)

20. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (2-3)

21. Bishop Union (4-0)

22. Tulare Western (3-2)

23. Wasco (4-0)

24. Fresno-Washington Union (2-2)

25. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (4-1)

MAXPREPS KERN COUNTY FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Liberty (3-2)

2. Garces (3-2)

3. Centennial (4-0)

4. Frontier (3-1)

5. Stockdale (4-0)

6. Bakersfield (0-3)

7. Wasco (4-0)

8. Kennedy (5-1)

9. Bakersfield Christian (2-3)

10. West (4-0)

11. Highland (4-1)

12. Ridgeview (0-4)

13. Foothill (4-0)

14. Shafter (3-2)

15. Tehachapi (2-3)

16. South (2-2)

17. Independence (0-5)

18. Delano (3-1)

19. North (1-2)

20. Taft (2-2)

Coronavirus Cases