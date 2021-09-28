Liberty, Garces swap spots in section football poll as teams prepare to meet on field this week

MAXPREPS CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Fresno-Central (4-0)—Ranked 19th in state by CalHiSports; 28th by MaxPreps.
2. Clovis-Buchanan (4-1)—Ranked 23rd in state by CalHiSports; 31st by MaxPreps.
3. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (4-0)—Ranked 34th in state by MaxPreps.
4. Clovis (4-1)—Ranked 83rd in state by MaxPreps.
5. Liberty (3-2)—Ranked 88th in state by MaxPreps.
6. Garces (3-2)—Ranked 90th in state by MaxPreps.
7. Hanford (3-0)—Ranked 93rd in state by MaxPreps
8. Fresno-Bullard (2-3)—Ranked 97th in state by MaxPreps.
9. Centennial (4-0)
10. Clovis North (3-2)
11. Frontier (3-1)
12. Clovis East (4-1)
13. Clovis West (3-2)
14. Lemoore (4-1)
15. SLO-Mission Prep (4-0)
16. Sanger (3-2)
17. Stockdale (4-0)
18. Kingsburg (3-2)
19. Bakersfield (0-3)
20. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (2-3)
21. Bishop Union (4-0)
22. Tulare Western (3-2)
23. Wasco (4-0)
24. Fresno-Washington Union (2-2)
25. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (4-1)
MAXPREPS KERN COUNTY FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Liberty (3-2)
2. Garces (3-2)
3. Centennial (4-0)
4. Frontier (3-1)
5. Stockdale (4-0)
6. Bakersfield (0-3)
7. Wasco (4-0)
8. Kennedy (5-1)
9. Bakersfield Christian (2-3)
10. West (4-0)
11. Highland (4-1)
12. Ridgeview (0-4)
13. Foothill (4-0)
14. Shafter (3-2)
15. Tehachapi (2-3)
16. South (2-2)
17. Independence (0-5)
18. Delano (3-1)
19. North (1-2)
20. Taft (2-2)