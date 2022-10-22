 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Liberty clinches SYRL title with 45-7 win at Frontier

713f0ca0-c898-4fb9-802f-637de6761c3b

Frontier's Samuel Marquez is brought down by Liberty's Beckam Nilsson.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Talk about a breaker of hearts.

The Liberty football team was at it again on Friday night at Frontier.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget