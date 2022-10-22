Liberty clinches SYRL little with 45-7 win at Frontier

Talk about a breaker of hearts.
The Liberty football team was at it again on Friday night at Frontier.
Facing a talented local squad with league title aspirations for the second straight week, the Patriots wasted little time dashing all hope from their challengers.
Jalen Hankins rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns, and Liberty intercepted the Titans four times to cruise to a 45-7 victory, securing the school’s fifth straight league crown.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Liberty coach Bryan Nixon said. “They came out and played hard. Those guys throw it all over the yard. We had a really fast start, and I was really pleased with that.”
It was the Patriots (7-2, 4-0) 23rd straight league victory, becoming the first to win the brand-new South Yosemite River League. They have also won 41 of their last 42 league games, a stretch that started in 2013, Nixon’s first year at the school.
“It’s very exciting for our kids,” said Nixon, whose team defeated previously-undefeated Centennial 41-7 last week. “It’s the first time in the SYRL, and we’re excited about that, and I’m really proud of our kids.”
In addition to locking up the league championship, Liberty may have received a bump in the Central Section rankings. The Patriots entered the game ranked third behind top-ranked and undefeated Clovis West and Clovis-Buchanan, which held off Liberty earlier this year when their game was called due to a lightning storm and the Bears leading 35-27 in Week 4.
Both the Golden Eagles and Buchanan lost on Friday night, with Clovis West being blown out 45-0 to Fresno-Central, which lost to the Patriots 35-10 just five weeks ago. The Bears were upset by Clovis North, 28-21.
The impact of those results will be unveiled next weekend when the section announces its playoff pairing. The Patriots, the defending section Division I and NorCal Regional I-A champions, close out their regular season with a non-league home game against Bakersfield High next week.
On Friday, Liberty took the opening drive 60 yards on eight plays, with Hankins taking a pitch and running seven yards for a score just two minutes, 48 seconds into the game.
After forcing Frontier (6-3, 2-1) to punt, the Patriots needed just three plays to score again, with Hankins busting through the Titans’ defense for a 61-yard scoring run to make it 14-0 with 6:53 left in the first quarter. Hankins also intercepted a pass to set up another score.
“I think they just owned the size and strength up front on the lines,” Frontier coach Chris Bandy said. “We knew that we’re a little undersized on the defensive line, and their strength is our weakness. We kind of knew that, but our kids played hard. We just got outmatched up front a little bit.”
Although it was a crisp start for Liberty, it did commit four turnovers, including one in the end zone, picked off by Kai Rodriguez to stall what would have been a third straight scoring drive to open the game.
“Unbelievable, we had some bad turnovers, we had a mishap on a punt (return), but our kids were able to overcome the adversity,” Nixon said. “So I’m really pleased with how they handled that.”
As it was, the Patriots scored on every possession it didn’t commit a turnover, and did not have to punt. .
Junior quarterback Cole O’Brien threw a pair of touchdown passes and was 7 of 11 for 147 yards.
He connected with Ermiah Harrison on a 51-yard scoring pass to make it 21-0 with 1:10 left in the first quarter, and followed that with a 14-yard touchdown to Kresean Kizzy. On the play, Kizzy took a short pass along the sideline, made a spin move to evade a Frontier defender and finished in the end zone while losing his left cleat along the way.
The score was set up by an interception by Tre Fulton, one of three picks he had on the night. Earlier in the game he made a diving catch on an overthrown ball by Titan quarterback Malakhi Statler, and then picked off Statler again on his desperation heave on the game’s final play.
The turnovers highlighted another impressive defensive performance by Liberty, which outscored its four league opponents a combined 141-14. The Patriots provided constant pressure on Statler, sacking him three times, and limiting his effectiveness. He was just 13 of 32 passing for 141 yards and four interceptions.
“The defense has been lights out and we continue to keep talking about building on it,” Nixon said. “And they’ve stacked game and game and game together. And we just have to continue to ride them and keep building.”
Frontier played the second half without star receiver Devin Cockren, who was ejected after being whistled for a pair of personal fouls following a physical exchange with Liberty’s Xander Chisolm with 6:53 left in the second quarter.
The penalties backed up the Titans 30 yards, taking the steam out of the team just as it started to move the ball down field for the first time.
After forcing a Frontier punt, Liberty marched down field before settling for a 26-yard field goal by Grant Meadors that made it 31-0 at the break.
Frontier capitalized on a Liberty fumble early in the third quarter that gave the Titans the ball at the Patriots’ 30. Four plays later, Statler hooked up with Mason Tapia for a 17-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 31-7 with 9:19 left in the third quarter. Tapia had seven catches for 79 yards.
“I think our kids played better in the second half,” Bandy said. “I think it happened so fast in the first quarter that they were kind of shell-shocked a little bit. We needed to settle down. It’s just one of those things that happens in football.”
Liberty’s Jace Nixon was intercepted by Dante Moreci shortly thereafter, giving Frontier another chance to cut into the lead. But the drive stalled with Statler stopped one-yard short of a first down on the Patriots’ 3-yard line.
Liberty then moved the ball 97 yards on 10 plays, with Hankins capping the drive with his final touchdown, a 12-yarder that built the lead to 38-7 with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.
Cameron Dangerfield finished off the game's scoring with a 27-yard touchdown run with 9:35 to play. The rest of the game was played with a running clock. Dangerfield had 67 yards rushing on seven carries, while Mehki Delouth added 42 yards and seven carries.