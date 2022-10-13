 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Liberty clinches seventh straight league title with sweep of Centennial

The juggernaut that is the Liberty volleyball team continued to roll along on Thursday night, but not before a few tense moments against a young Centennial squad.

The Patriots fought off a spirited effort from the host Golden Hawks and clinched the South Yosemite River League title in the process, the school's seventh straight league crown.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget