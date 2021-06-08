Liberty, Centennial with big wins in opening round of section softball playoffs

Hannah Mosesian had two hits and Paris Williamson allowed just four hits in a complete-game victory as No. 7 Centennial posted a 4-1 victory over Visalia-El Diamante in Wednesday’s opening round of the Central Section Division II softball playoffs.
Williamson struck out two and recovered after giving up her only run in the first inning for the Golden Hawks (13-6), who will play at No. 2 Garces at 4:30 on Thursday. The Rams had a first-round bye.
Adrianna Casallas had a two-run double in the second inning to score Makenzie Johnson and Elizabeth Brown and give Centennial the lead for good. In the fifth, Paige Alvardo lined a two-run double over the left fielder's head to score Alex Davis and Brylee Bramhall.
Division I
No. 4 Liberty 8, No. 13 Clovis West 1
Jayline Sloss struck out 11 and the Patriots cruised past the Timberwolves in the opening round of the D-I playoffs.
Emily Robles and Shelbie Valencia combined to go 4 for 5 with four RBIs for Liberty and Makayla Snyder was 2 for 4 with a double and stolen base.
The Patriots (18-0) will host No. 5 Fresno-Central in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m.
Other scores
Division I
No. 3 Clovis-Buchanan 3, No. 14 Frontier 0 (Monday’s score)
No. 6 Kingsburg 11, No. 11 Stockdale 1
Division IV
No. 8 Santa Maria 16, No. 9 Bakersfield 5
No. 6 Exeter 13, No. 11 North 0
Division V
No. 9 Rosamond at No. 8 Riverdale, late
No. 5 Bakersfield Christian 14, No. 12 Mira Monte 0
No. 6 Golden Valley 9, No. 11 Desert 3