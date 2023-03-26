 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Liberty boys tennis team wins Division I title at Lynch Cup

Liberty boys tennis wins Lynch Cup

Liberty boys tennis wins Lynch Cup

 TBC

The Liberty boys tennis team captured the Lynch Cup Division I title on Saturday at Stockdale.

The Patriots closed out a perfect 4-0 run through the two-day round-robin tournament, edging Bakersfield Christian 7-6 in a tiebreaker after the two teams were locked at 3-3 after six matches.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases