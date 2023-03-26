Liberty boys tennis team wins Division I title at Lynch Cup

The Liberty boys tennis team captured the Lynch Cup Division I title on Saturday at Stockdale.
The Patriots closed out a perfect 4-0 run through the two-day round-robin tournament, edging Bakersfield Christian 7-6 in a tiebreaker after the two teams were locked at 3-3 after six matches.
Liberty opened play with a 5-0 victory over Tulare-Mission Oak, slipped past Stockdale in a tiebreaker on Friday.
The Patriots opened second-day action with a 5-1 victory over Garces, setting up a showdown of undefeated tournament teams against the Eagles.
BCHS Defeated Garces and Mission Oak by identical 5-1 scores on Friday, and then defeated Stockdale 5-1 on Saturday morning.
The Mustangs finished third, followed by Mission Oak and Garces.
Bakersfield High won the Division II title at the event.