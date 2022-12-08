 Skip to main content
Liberty and Shafter seek first-ever state titles in football Saturday

The Liberty and Shafter football teams could not possibly have taken more different paths to this final weekend. The Patriots were a clear powerhouse from the start of the season, while the Generals lost four league games in a six-week span. One school won its section title for the second straight year; the other's was 67 years in the making.

Yet both schools now find themselves 48 minutes away from their first-ever state championships in football. Liberty heads back down to Orange County to face Pittsburg at Saddleback College for the Division 1-A title. Shafter will travel a long, long way up Interstate 5 to challenge Orland in Division 5-A.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

