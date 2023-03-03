 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Liberty advances to girls basketball regional semifinal with 70-49 over Buena Park

If finding different ways to win a game was the goal, the Liberty girls basketball team can check off another box following Thursday’s Southern California Regional Division III playoffs game.

Just 48 hours after a dramatic last-second shot that helped the Patriots advance, the team showcased a new method of success, blitzing visiting Buena Park early with an array of backdoor layups, 3-pointers and buckets off turnovers before coasting to a 70-49 victory, the team’s 17th straight win.

Coronavirus Cases