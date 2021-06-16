Liberty advances to first section D-I baseball title game with walk-off walk

With an explosive offense, Liberty’s baseball team has piled up more than its share of runs this season, averaging nearly 10 per game.
In Wednesday’s Central Section Division I semifinals against Clovis, it was more about the walks.
The Patriots capitalized on three base on balls in the bottom of the eighth, the final two driving home the tying and go-ahead runs, and Liberty rallied for a dramatic 6-5 victory over the Cougars to advance to the school’s first Division I baseball championship game.
“We’ve had our share of gut-wrenching losses, and this is a gut-wrenching win,” said Liberty coach Tony Mills, who advanced to his first section title game in his 16 years as varsity head coach.
“I’m really proud of the way our kids battled because this was an up-and-down game. You had to have control over your emotions. We had to find a way to get it done. Great teams find a way to win when they’re not at their best. And we weren’t at our best today, but we found a way to compete and win that game.”
The sixth-seeded Patriots will play at top-seeded Clovis-Buchanan on Friday in a game slated to start at 4:30 p.m., but might be postponed a few hours due to temperatures expected to be 111 in the Fresno area. Clovis was the defending D-I section champion, having won in 2019 and was bidding for its third title in four years.
“The greatest thing is that we’ve earned this, to get to this moment,” Mills said. “Some of these guys have played with me for four years or three years already. I mean, they care about each other, they want each other to do well, and this is something that our program has been striving to do for a long time.
“And we’ve been close. We’ve been knocking on the door. Finally we’ve got to open the door and now we have to go into a hostile environment and we’re going to put our best foot forward and represent Bakersfield the right way.”
Trailing 4-3, Clovis (15-14) tied the game with a run in the seventh and another in the eighth off Liberty reliever Cutter Coffey to set up a pressure-packed finish.
After Cougars reliever Brayden Nicholson struck out Cooper Gerecke to open the eighth, No. 9 hitter Owen May lined a base hit into right field. Brady Reynolds was hit by the next pitch and both moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch. After intentionally walking Coffey to load the bases, Nicholson walked Jacob Tobias on four pitches to force home the tying run.
Nicholson recovered to strike out Brady Torrigiani on a 3-2 pitch and then went 3-2 on Kaleb Dickey, before missing on what the Clovis faithful considered a borderline pitch, sending Reynolds home for the game-winner.
“Bases loaded, two outs, I was just looking for something good to hit, trying to be patient,” Dickey said. “The guy was a little wild at the end so I was trying to get a good pitch.”
When he reached first base, Dickey couldn’t help but think about the next step, playing in a section title game.
“The first one in Liberty history and we’re going to go try to win it all,” Dickey said. “Our guys have really good chemistry and we’re going to try to do something special.”
Liberty (16-4) trailed 3-1 in the fifth inning before finally breaking through against Cougars starter Evan Nelson, who was the winning pitcher in Clovis’ upset victory over Centennial in the playoff opener last week.
Coffey, who reached base four times and was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored, lined a one-out single to left field and Tobias followed with a mammoth home run to center field to tie the game at 3-3. It was Tobias’ ninth home run in 20 games this season.
“My prior at-bats hadn’t been the best and I was just looking for a pitch to hit, and they gave me one, surprisingly,” said Tobias, who reached on an error and struck out in his previous at-bats. “He gave me a first-pitch fastball and I just had to do what I do best. I can’t miss those. In the game of baseball you can’t miss the pitches that you get, so you just have to put it in play and that one just happened to go out. It was a great moment.”
Mills added, “Jacob Tobias is special. Hey, there’s people that have it, and he has it.”
Following Tobias’ blast, Torrigiani, who was 2 for 4, singled and moved to second on a walk to Dickey. After a force out at third base, Luis Fuentes (2 for 4) singled home Dickey to give the Patriots the lead.
Liberty opened the scoring in the first inning, capitalizing on two Cougar errors to take a 1-0 lead. But Clovis took advantage of a Patriot error in the top of the second and tied the game on an infield single by Seth Madruga, the first of two of his hits that never left the infield grass.
Clovis moved ahead with a two-out rally against Patriots starter Kaleb Hay. Logan Sumter doubled and Garrett Garfield followed with a walk. The two moved up a base on a wild pitch and Mick Backowski singled them in for a 3-1 Cougars’ lead.
Patriots left-hander Brock Slikker entered the game in the fourth and pitched three scoreless innings to keep his team close.
“Runs are at a premium in playoff games, especially against a fundamental Clovis team,” Mills said. “I mean they do all the little things right. They do not give up runs. So you have to earn everything you get. And when you get a runner to third base and you don’t push him across it really hurts because you didn’t score the run and it feels like you lost two runs.”
Just three outs from the win, Liberty turned to Coffey to close out the game. The junior right-hander hadn’t given up a run in five appearances this season, but he struggled with his control initially.
He gave up a lead-off single to Eli Henderson, and after Gerecke made a nice running catch in left field, Garfield was issued a walk. Backowski followed with a high chopper to left field to plate Henderson and tie the game at 4-4.
Coffey closed out the inning with two strikeouts and opened the eighth by striking out two more. But Jaden Carrillo reached on an error, stole second and scored on a ground ball base hit to right field by Henderson to give Clovis a 5-4 lead, and setting up Liberty for its fantastic finish.
“Our lineup, one through nine, there’s not an easy out in the lineup,” Mills said. “And the guys that pitched for them today did an exceptional job keeping us off balance. And we didn’t waste any at-bats. But sometimes you have to tip your cap to the pitcher and say, ‘hey, you got my number this time.’ Like with Tobias. He got him the time before and struck him out. And then Tobias hits a two-run home run because he comes back and doesn’t dwell on the strikeout. He says, ‘how does he get me out’ and then he hits a monster bomb.”