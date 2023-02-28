Leyva drives in game-winner to lift Highland to Terrio Classic victory over Ridgeview in nine innings

Senior Bryson Leyva drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Highland to a 2-1 victory over Ridgeview in the title game of the Terrio Therapy Classic at Gerry Collis Field.
Leyva, who finished the night 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a stolen base, scored the opening run of the game in the second inning for the Scots (6-0), who outscored their five opponents 39-5 in the tournament.
The Wolf Pack (5-1) tied the game in the third on an RBI double by Andres Rivera that drove in Adam Salazar. Rivera had two of his team’s four doubles, with Salazar collecting one as part of his two hits.
Rivera started the game for Ridgeview, limiting Highland to an unearned run on five hits, with a walk and five strikeouts.
Manuel Veleta picked up the victory with five scoreless innings of relief, limiting the Wolf Pack to three hits, striking out five and walking two. Veleta also went 2-for-4 at the plate. Alejandro Garza got the start for Highland, and allowed just one run on four hits, striking out six.