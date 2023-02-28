 Skip to main content
Leyva drives in game-winner to lift Highland to Terrio Classic victory over Ridgeview in nine innings

Senior Bryson Leyva drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Highland to a 2-1 victory over Ridgeview in the title game of the Terrio Therapy Classic at Gerry Collis Field.

Leyva, who finished the night 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a stolen base, scored the opening run of the game in the second inning for the Scots (6-0), who outscored their five opponents 39-5 in the tournament.

