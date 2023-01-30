League wrestling champions crowned

Boys wrestling
SYVL championships
TEAM
1. Bakersfield 295; 2. Highland 162; 3. Independence 117; 4. Ridgeview 52; 5. Bakersfield Christian 40.
INDIVIDUAL
108: 1. Daniel Benavides, Bakersfield; 2. Byron Lewis, Highland; 3. Jorge Magana, Ridgeview; 4. Jacob Perez, Independence.
115: 1. Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield; 2. Eric Rivera, Highland; 3. Luke Martin, Bakersfield Christian.
122: 1. Isaac Ronquillo, Bakersfield; 2. Manuel Marin, Highland; 3. Abron Sanchez, Independence; 4. Diego Reyes, Ridgeview.
128: 1. Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield; 2. Jonathan Woods, Highland; 3. Sebastian Jara, Ridgeview; 4. Bernardo Leora, Independence.
134: 1. Christian Herrera, Bakersfield; 2. Mason Manabat, Highland; 3. Nasir Wilcox, Independence; 4. Samuel Avalos, Ridgeview.
140: 1. Braden Priest, Bakersfield; 2. Adam Farley, Independence; 3. Reno Carlon, Highland.
147: 1. Ray Juarez, Bakersfield; 2. Camden Williams, Ridgeview.
154: 1. Adrian Juarez, Highland; 2. Austin Simmons, Bakersfield; 3. Isaac Quiroz, Independence.
162: 1. Jake Honey, Bakersfield; 2. David Alvarez, Independence; 3. JoJo Truskoski, Highland.
172: 1. Kai Vasquez, Bakersfield.
184: 1. Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield; 2. Jesus Grimaldo, Highland.
197: 1. DJ Weimer, Bakersfield; 2. Noah Ocampo, Bakersfield Christian; 3. Nathaniel Perez, Highland.
222: 1. Michael Murillo, Bakersfield; 2. Angel Cervantez, Highland; 3. Luca O’neil, Bakersfield Christian; 4. Adam Calistro, Independence.
285: 1. Adam Stanley, Bakersfield; 2. Andrew Garcia, Independence.
SYRL championships
TEAM
1. Frontier 194; 2. Liberty 141; 3. Centennial 138; 4. Garces 136.5; 5. Stockdale 90.
INDIVIDUAL
108: 1. Levi Mazzei, Frontier; 2. Roger Watkins, Liberty.
115: 1. Dylan Garcia, Liberty; 2. Ayden Shaw-Jimenez, Centennial; 3. Kyle Shannon, Frontier.
122: 1. Andon Beldo, Centennial; 2. Tobias Lombera, Frontier; 3. Evan Anderson, Liberty; 4. Nathan Sifuentes, Stockdale.
128: 1. Lovie Tackett, Frontier; 2. Isaiah Chrisco, Garces; 3. Andrew Myers, Liberty; 4. Noah Madrid, Centennial.
134: 1. Brenden Ko, Garces; 2. Nick Acosta, Liberty; 3. Maddox Bascom, Centennial; 4. Preston Madding, Stockdale.
140: 1. Shane Repsher-Tinh, Stockdale; 2. Richard Robles, Liberty; 3. Tommy Floyd, Garces; 4. Gavin Warwick, Frontier.
147: 1. Michello Mastrocci, Garces; 2. Cason Wiles, Frontier; 3. Noah Sanchez, Centennial; 4. Cy Hunt, Liberty.
154: 1. Silas Orozco, Stockdale; 2. Josh Shepard, Frontier; 3. Kayson Valencia, Centennial; 4. David Hinzo, Liberty.
162: 1. Jackson Naven, Frontier; 2. Hayden Tadeo, Garces; 3. Armando Vega, Centennial; 4. Ronin Davis, Liberty.
172: 1. Brian Velazquez, Frontier; 2. Jalani Smith, Garces; 3. John Strategos, Liberty; 4. Erick Guzman, Centennial.
184: 1. Brock Rios, Frontier; 2. Tyler Kipp, Centennial.
197: 1. Ethan Naus, Frontier; 2. Miguel Montano, Garces; 3. Oscar Fillin, Centennial; 4. Dominic Cantu, Stockdale.
222: 1. Bradley Taylor, Stockdale; 2. Jesse Addington, Liberty; 3. Miguel Vasquez, Frontier.
HWT: 1. Silas Akins, Centennial; 2. Johnell Ward, Garces; 3. Chad Troxler, Liberty; 4. Paul (Jacob) Navarro, Stockdale.
SYML championships
TEAM
1. South 210; 2. East 107; 3. North 106; 4. Tehachapi 63; 5. West 54.
INDIVIDUAL
106: 1. Isaiah Gonzales, South; 2. Jorge Mendoza, East.
113: 1. Joseph Gonzales, South.
120: 1. Daniel Parra, South; 2. Noel Mendoza, East.
126: 1. Cody Smith, North.
132: 1. Daniel Reza, South; 2. Aaron Saavedra, West; 3. Brandan Thomasson, North; 4. Kaiden Alvarez, Tehachapi.
138: 1. Sonny Lora, South; 2. Enoch Fernandez, North; 3. Ryan Walker, Tehachapi.
145: 1. Nicholas Hernandez, East; 2. Jimmy Amador, North; 3. Hayden Liebman, Tehachapi; 4. Israel Barron, South.
152: 1. Erick Perez, South; 2. Levi Hart, Tehachapi; 3. Matthew McKnight, West; 4. Nathaniel Guillen, East.
160: 1. Lorenzo Patino, East; 2. Herby Hinojosa, South; 3. James Jacobsen, Tehachapi; 4. Jesus Perez, West.
170: 1. Junior Bojorquez, South; 2. Mark Nicholson, Tehachapi; 3. Nathan Brewer, North; 4. Tito Santiago, East.
182: 1. Matthew Alfaro, South; 2. Angel Maceda, East.
195: 1. Julian Andrade, West; 2. Damian Diaz, South; 3. Logan Bustamante, North.
220: 1. Joshua Joven, East; 2. Nathaniel Ramos, South; 3. Cash Cancel, North; 4. Jake Padilla, West.
285: 1. David Chaves, North; 2. Adam Rosas, South.
SYHL Championships
TEAM
1. Foothill 169; 2. Golden Valley 157; 3. Arvin 112; 4. Mira Monte 85; 5. Del Oro 0.
INDIVIDUAL
108: 1. Santana Ugues, Arvin; 2. Brandon Corona, Foothill; 3. Josue Perez, Mira Monte.
115: 1. Moises Garzaro, Foothill; 2. Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley.
122: 1. Alexander Marquez, Foothill; 2. Christian Vargas, Golden Valley; 3. Noe Cisneros, Arvin; 4. Anthony Navarro, Mira Monte.
128: 1. Isaias Carranza, Golden Valley; 2. Michael Marquez, Foothill; 3. Jason Johnson, Arvin.
134: 1. Yakrib Aishaif, Arvin; 2. Miguel Cholico, Golden Valley; 3. Fabian Rodriguez, Foothill; 4. Hector Orosco, Mira Monte.
140: 1. Arnulfo Leon, Golden Valley; 2. Emiliano Correa, Foothill; 3. Anthony Hernandez, Arvin.
147: 1, Nathaniel Carrillo, Golden Valley; 2. Elias Trevino, Foothill; 3. Alberto Leon-Santos, Mira Monte.
154: 1. Fabius Carrillo, Golden Valley; 2. Izaak Montoya, Foothill.
162: 1. Isaiah Hernandez, Foothill; 2. Matthew Mohamed, Arvin; 3. Michael Olivas, Golden Valley; 4. Gabriel Chavolla, Mira Monte.
172: 1. Ramon Cendejas, Golden Valley; 2. Adrian Gonzales, Arvin; 3. Adan Rios, Foothill; 4. Jonathan Jimenez, Mira Monte.
184: 1. Xavier Gonzalez, Arvin; 2. Jesus Valdez, Golden Valley; 3. Gilberto Orozco, Mira Monte.
197: 1. Gabriel Marquez, Foothill; 2. Jonathan Contreras, Mira Monte.
222: 1. Nathan Hernandez, Mira Monte; 2. Cesar Chavez, Foothill; 3. Gerardo Basurto, Golden Valley.
287: 1. Henry Torres, Mira Monte; 2. Nathan Hokit, Foothill.
Girls wrestling
SYVL championships
TEAM
1. Highland 243; 2. Ridgeview 201; 3. Bakersfield 100; 4. Bakersfield Christian 50; 5. Independence 37.
INDIVIDUAL
103: 1. Monee Cordero, Highland; 2. Cienna Gutierrez, Bakersfield; 3. Diana Arcia, Ridgeview; 4. Ann Marie Valdez, Highland.
108: 1. Aliyah Garcia, Ridgeview; 2. Raquel Reynoso, Highland.
113: 1. Fabiola Castro, Ridgeview; 2. Alessa Nunez, Bakersfield.
118: 1. Prestin Rankin, Highland; 2. Alessandra Quiroz, Ridgeview; 3. Esmerlda Hidalgo, Bakersfield.
123: 1. Elisa Velasco Garcia, Highland; 2. Ellen Thompson, Ridgeview; 3. Kaylee Woods, Highland.
128: 1. Vanessa Alvarado, Highland.
133: 1. Roxy Guerra, Highland; 2. Serenity Baker, Highland; 3. Addyson Brewer, Bakersfield Christian; 4. Jaden Ortiz, Ridgeview.
139: 1. Rachel Ramos, Highland; 2. Leslie De Anda; Independence; 3. Adella Martinez, Bakersfield.
145: 1. Bella Thomas, Bakersfield Christian; 2. Andreanna Nelson, Ridgeview.
152: 1. Alessandra Alvarado, Highland; 2. Sandra Ortega, Ridgeview.
162: 1. Sara Sandoval, Bakersfield; 2. Maelina Calvillo, Ridgeview; 3. Alyssa Mendez, Highland.
172: 1. Iris Medina, Bakersfield; 2. Emily Ozuna, Ridgeview; 3. Emma Goodison, Independence.
191: 1. Jianna Chavez, Ridgeview, 2. Evalyn Ortega, Highland.
237: 1. Briana Alvarado, Highland; 2. Amy De La Rosa, Highland.
SYRL championships
TEAM
1. Centennial 163.5; 2. Liberty 139; 3. Frontier 105; 4. Garces 81; 5. Stockdale 42
INDIVIDUAL
104: 1. Kayla Delfin, Garces; 2. Brooke Aguilar, Liberty; 3. Eva Franciotti, Frontier; 4. Keira Bonilla, Stockdale.
109: 1. Abigail Trujillo, Frontier.
114: 1. Trinity Sanchez, Centennial; 2. Lexie Haro, Frontier.
119: 1. Delilah Robles, Liberty; 2. Chelsea Odom, Centennial; 3. Jazlyn Monterroz, Frontier; 4. Danyell Jones, Stockdale.
124: 1. Vanessa Fakrogha, Liberty; 2. Haley Irland, Centennial; 3. Natalie Maldonado, Stockdale.
129: 1. Ruby Ortega, Centennial; 2. Sophia Machado, Liberty; 3. Aubree Kooren, Frontier; 4. Jordyn Guillen, Stockdale.
134: 1. Kaydence Boyd, Garces; 2. Isabella Rudnick, Stockdale; 3. Jennifer Liberal, Centennial; 4. Jennifer Ratzlaff, Liberty.
140: 1. Janie Banducci, Frontier; 2. Isabella Oropeza, Stockdale; 3. Cassidy Guinn, Liberty.
146: 1. Maleah Moreno, Frontier; 2. Alex D’angelo, Liberty; 3. Terrilyn Little, Centennial; 4. Aimee Lum, Stockdale.
153: 1. Jocelyn Byers, Centennial; 2. Madi McMahan, Liberty.
163: 1. Joanna Liberal, Centennial; 2. Miranda Reyad, Stockdale.
173: 1. Addison Rodriguez, Centennial.
192: No participants
218: 1. Mia Legge, Centennial.
SYML championships
TEAM
1. East 152; 2. South 137; 3. West 69; 4. Tehachapi 50; 5. North 4.
INDIVIDUAL
101: 1. Celia Esquivel, Tehachapi; 2. Brooklyn Taylor, East.
106: 1. Shaanti Rodriguez, East; 2. Alexandria Acevedo, Tehachapi.
111: 1. Mariah Zarate, South; 2. Alina Hernandez, East; 3. Alessa Gomez, West.
116: 1. Kalani Ped, South; 2. Ahilyn De Los Santos, East.
121: Litzy Amador, South.
126: 1. Anita Flores, East; 2. Shamara Ramsey, South.
131: 1. Jovana Mireles, South; 2. Gloria Mendoza, East.
137: 1. Anala Allison, East; 2. Jayden Rodriguez, South.
143: 1. Autumn Joven, East; 2. Coral Crabtree, South; 3. Katelyn Fair, Tehachapi; 4. Jenna Smith, North.
150: 1. Bianka Gonzalez, West; 2. Jazzalynn Ramirez, Tehachapi.
160: 1. Alexa Gomez, West; 2. Emma Carrillo, East; 3. Aylin Chiquito, South.
170: 1. Alondra Martinez, West; 2. Jade Camarena, South.
189: 1. Graciela Lemus, East; 2. Lynnete Moland, South.
SYHL championships
TEAM
1. Golden Valley 156; 2. Foothill 130; 3. Del Oro 63; 4. Arvin 55; 5. Mira Monte 18.
INDIVIDUAL
103: 1. Maria Mejia, Del Oro; 2. Darlin Albarran, Foothill; 3. Nayele Castro, Golden Valley; 4. Lynette Corona, Arvin.
108: 1. Ruby Rosales, Golden Valley.
113: 1. Aaliah Arrendondo, Del Oro.
118: 1. Barely Rodas, Golden Valley; 2. Natlie Martinez, Foothill; 3. Caecilian Pantoja, Arvin.
123: 1. Celeste Huizar, Foothill; 2. Melany Garcia, Arvin.
128: 1. Camila Martinez, Del Oro; 2. Priscilla Gonzalez, Foothill.
133: 1. Ce Ariah Sands, Golden Valley; 2. Kristhel Crespo, Foothill; 3. Itzel Garcia, Del Oro.
139: Isabella Maldonado, Foothill; 2. Valerie Olivas, Golden Valley.
145: 1. Nayeli Nunez, Golden Valley; 2. Aliyah Shoemaker, Arvin; 3. Lea Castro, Foothill.
152: 1. April Cuevas, Foothill.
162: 1. Alexandra Castro, Golden Valley; 2. Alyssa Rubalcado, Foothill.
172: 1, Julissa Perez, Mira Monte; 2. Steffany Castro, Golden Valley; 3. Victoria Tena Morales, Foothill.
191: 1. Naomi Roby, Golden Valley.
237: 1. Skyler Bruno, Golden Valley; 2. Iyana Johnson, Arvin; 3. Samantha Martinez Garcia, Arvin.