League titles, playoff positioning on the line in the next two weeks — and it starts tonight

With just two weeks left in the regular season, plenty of storylines will be playing out.
League champions will be crowned. Postseason divisions and seedings will be established and momentum will be built or subside.
And it all starts Friday night, or in some cases on Thursday.
Here’s a look at some of the Week 10 matchups and some of the possible scenarios that could play out:
Taft at Wasco, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
The Tigers (7-0, 4-0) head into Senior Night enjoying their best season in nearly a decade and are in contention for their first South Sequoia League title since 2012. That was the same year Wasco finished 13-0 and captured the Central Section Division IV championship. The Tigers, who are currently listed as the top seed in Division III, can clinch at least a share of the SSL crown with a victory over the Wildcats, coupled with a Shafter loss to Kennedy on Friday. If the Generals defeat RFK, the two teams will play in a winner-take-all game next week at Centennial, Shafter’s temporary home field while its own stadium is being renovated. Taft (3-3, 1-2) is not in contention for a league title, but can play the role of a spoiler and hopefully move up in the postseason rankings in the process. A victory over the Tigers, and another against Arvin in Week 11, would do a lot toward improving the Wildcats’ current stature as the No. 10 seed in Division VI.
Shafter at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m. Friday
The Generals (5-3, 4-0 SSL) are facing their biggest game of the season when they travel to face the Thunderbirds (6-2, 2-1) — with the potential of setting up an even bigger matchup next week against Wasco (see above). Shafter is looking for its third straight league title under coach Jerald Pierucci. The Thunderbirds and coach Mario Millan are seeking their first league title in school history. Ironically, Kennedy has three section titles in the last eight years. If RFK can win this week and in Week 11 at crosstown rival Chavez, it could share the title if Shafter can beat Wasco next week. As far as playoff seedings go, Kennedy is currently the No. 11 team in Division III, while Shafter is No. 16 in D-IV. The Generals have more to gain in their final two games with a chance to jump up the rankings with wins over a pair of higher seeds, or perhaps even drop to D-V with a loss or two.
Bakersfield Christian at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m. Friday
With a win this week, the Eagles (5-3, 3-0 SYL) can clinch at least a share of their seventh league title in the past eight years. Bakersfield Christian won five straight SSL titles before adding another in 2018 in the South Yosemite League. BCHS has won three straight and is the No. 3 seed in Division III. Win or lose this week and in Week 11 against Golden Valley, the Eagles don’t figure to improve their standing against two teams with a combined 2-11 record. The Wolf Pack (1-5, 1-1) has been slowed by a tough preseason schedule and a bout with COVID-19 under first-year coach Casey Quinn. Ridgeview is currently listed as the No. 5 seed in D-V, and is closing its season against two of the league’s top teams in BCHS and an Independence squad (2-6, 2-1) that has won two straight.
West at Independence, 7:30 p.m. Friday
The Vikings (6-1, 2-1 SYL) and Falcons (2-6, 2-1) still have an outside chance of winning a league title, but that window of opportunity closes with a loss this week. Both teams suffered lopsided losses to first-place BCHS, but to date, that’s the only blemish on either team’s league record. West would have to defeat Independence, then beat Tehachapi in Week 11 and hope Bakersfield Christian loses at least one of its final two games. More than likely, this week’s outcome will have more to do with the Vikings’ postseason aspirations. West is currently seeded fourth in D-IV and can’t afford a loss at this time of the season. The Falcons, which were hit with health and safety protocols just before their season opener, are playing their best football of the season. After opening the year 0-6, Independence has won two straight and has jumped to No. 13 in D-IV. A win against the Vikings another at Ridgeview next week could push the Falcons into a possible first-round home playoff game.
Foothill at East, 7:30 p.m. Friday
The Trojans (7-0, 3-0 SEYL) can clinch at least a share of their first league title since 1981 with a victory on Friday. The team also is currently listed as the No. 1 seed for the Division IV playoffs. Fresh off a dramatic 42-35 victory over Highland last week, Foothill closes its season against the Blades (2-6, 1-2) and Mira Monte (2-3, 0-1), which has missed the last two weeks with health and safety protocols. Both teams could be dangerous opponents and are fighting for a spot in the D-VI playoffs. East is currently seeded No. 15 in the 16-team bracket and closes its season against the top two teams in the SEYL in Foothill and Highland. The Lions are on the outside looking in as far as the playoffs go, ranked four spots out of a postseason position. A win over the Trojans could give Mira Monte a good bump, maybe enough to leapfrog several teams. But that’s for next week.
Highland at South, 7:30 p.m. Friday
The Scots (6-2, 1-1) still have an outside chance at sharing the league title, even with their loss to first-place Foothill. But winning its third SEYL crown in three years requires Highland to beat the Rebels (3-3, 1-1) this week, defeat East in Week 11 and hope that the Trojans lose to either the Blades or Mira Monte in the next two weeks. Highland is seeded fifth in D-IV, while South is the top seed in D-V according to this week’s rankings. The Rebels, who won four straight SEYL titles under coach Cary Mills between 2013-2017, have the same opportunity as Highland to win another league title this year, requiring the same kind of help. South closes the regular season at North (2-4, 1-2) next week.
Stockdale at Liberty, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Fresh off a bye last week, the Patriots (5-2, 2-0 SWYL) can clinch at least a share of their fourth straight Southwest Yosemite League title with a victory over the Mustangs (4-3, 0-3). Liberty has won 17 straight league games in a streak that started in 2017. The Patriots have also won 20 straight against Kern County opponents and are currently seeded fifth in D-I. Stockdale opened the season with four victories, but has since lost three straight and have dropped to the No. 4 seed in D-III. Things don’t get any easier for the Mustangs the final two games. Stockdale closes its regular season at Garces, the top seed in D-II. A victory against either opponent would do wonders for the Mustangs’ postseason status.
Garces at Centennial, 7:30 p.m. Friday
The Rams (4-3, 1-1), the No. 1 seed in D-II and things stand today, can put themselves into the league title conversation with wins the next two weeks and a Liberty loss. In either case, Garces would garner plenty of momentum with a pair of wins and would enter the playoffs on a three-game win streak. The Golden Hawks (5-2, 1-2), who opened the season with five straight wins, snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory last week against Stockdale. Centennial is currently the No. 6 seed in D-II and could improve that standing with solid performances against the top-seeded Rams and No. 2 Frontier next week.
Bakersfield at Visalia-Central Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Although there’s no league title implications — that will come next week when the Drillers (2-4, 2-1) play at Liberty — this week’s fill-in matchup will have plenty to say about possible postseason seedings. BHS is currently the No. 3 seed in D-II, with CVC seeded 14th. If the playoffs were to start this week, these two teams would have squared off for an opening-round game at Griffith Field. Instead, the game is being played in Visalia to replace Bakersfield’s scheduled game against Frontier that was canceled due to health and safety protocols. With a win this week, the Drillers would solidify its position at the top of the D-II food chain, with a chance to share the SWYL title with a victory next week at Liberty.
Chavez at North, 7:30 p.m. Friday
What was supposed to be a bye week for the Titans (2-5, 2-2), who have won two of three after starting the season 0-4, is now an important non-league game as far as the postseason goes. Chavez is the No. 3 seed in D-VI and would likely jump to D-V with a good showing this week and against rival Kennedy next week. The Stars (2-4, 1-2), which have been hurt by injuries and a bout with COVID-19 this season, posted an impressive victory over East last week and are looking to improve their status as the No. 10 seed in D-V. A win on Friday would help build momentum for next week’s matchup with D-V top seed South.
Golden Valley at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m. Friday
The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-3) are currently not seeded for the playoffs, and would need to finish the season strong to improve their chances. Golden Valley is currently ranked 18th in D-VI, two spots out of a possible slot in the 16-team bracket. A victory over the Warriors (2-5, 0-2), seeded eighth in D-V, and a strong showing against SYL-leading BCHS could give the Bulldogs the push they need to extend their season. The Warriors are currently slated to host a first-round playoff game, but then would likely have to play the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals. A victory this week and a solid performance at West in the regular-season finale can only help their chances when the computer finalizes its data next week.
McFarland at Arvin, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
The Cougars (1-6, 0-4 SSL) and Bears (1-7, 0-4) are looking for their first South Sequoia League win of the season, and have an outside chance at making the D-VI playoffs. Neither is currently listed in the top 16 for the section’s lowest division. The game serves as McFarland’s regular season finale, unless the school adds another game to replace its bye next week. Arvin is currently seeded 19th and could move up with a win Thursday and next week at Taft.