Late UC San Diego rally spoils CSUB women's soccer senior night in 2-2 draw

Through just under an hour Thursday night, the graduating seniors of the Cal State Bakersfield women's soccer team appeared headed for a fairytale ending on Senior Night.
In her first start of the season, honoree Kaylee Covert assisted on the go-ahead goal for fellow senior Rhyan Acosta shortly before halftime, then slotted home a long-range shot of her own right after the break to boost the Roadrunners' lead to 2-0 over UC San Diego.
That went down as Covert's first career goal in her 47th appearance.
But after Dome Rodriguez had a potential third goal disallowed just 42 seconds later, the Tritons' offense roared to life. Midfielder Courtney Hilliard outraced Anela Nigito on a breakaway and beat Hollee Hercik with a shot low and to the left in the 57th minute. Then, after three Hercik saves to preserve the 2-1 lead, she was beaten to a ball in the box by Kennedy Carter, who bounced a shot in off the top of the bar for a last-minute equalizer.
"Well, I don't think anything went wrong, I think they're a good team and the played us well," CSUB coach Sebastian Vecchio said. "I think it's a matter of, for us, closing games down. We have a young group ... We grew tired a little bit, we were playing a few players short today."
He nevertheless expressed his appreciation for the team's early performance: "Two seniors scoring a goal on senior night, it's fantastic, it doesn't get any better."
But Carter's late equalizer dealt an immense blow to the young Roadrunners' hopes in the Big West Conference playoff picture, for which they would need to reach the top six in the league. Even prior to eighth-ranked Hawaii's late-night matchup with UC Riverside Thursday, the Roadrunners slid from sixth to seventh place, having played one more conference game than all but one team ahead of them.
In other words, CSUB will need some fortuitous results across the upcoming Sunday and Thursday matchdays, while it awaits one final road matchup with fourth-place Cal State Fullerton on Thursday.
"We just stay consistent with our routine," Vecchio said. "We're going to come out tomorrow, we're going to recover and then we're going to train and get ready for Fullerton next week."
A win over the Tritons could have put CSUB just under Fullerton in the standings.
The Roadrunners were fortunate not to go down just 36 seconds into the game, when UC San Diego's Natalie Abel seized on an errant pass from Penny Smith and clanked a shot off the crossbar.
For most of the first half, though, CSUB went on the offensive, led by Kalea Eichenberger, who tormented the Tritons' defense all night with a game-high five shots. In the 15th minute her dangerous rebound attempt drifted just barely across the face of the goal. Five minutes later she was back at it, outmuscling Christina Oddone for the ball, faking out Katelyn Meyer and firing a hard shot that was saved by Keara Fitzgerald.
When the Roadrunners converted just before halftime, it was off an elegant long ball by Covert that took a fortuitous bounce through the Triton defense and found Acosta for a short-range finish, her second goal in three games after scoring none previously in her career.
The Tritons nearly evened the score right after the break, but Ashlynn Kolarik's threatening cross went right across the goalmouth and missed everyone. Instead, Covert sprinted into open space a few minutes later and arced a shot over Fitzgerald for CSUB's second goal.
Hilliard responded in fairly short order, and then Carter started to come into play. She made a long run all the way downfield in the 74th minute and juked a trio of CSUB defenders, but her shot was straight to Hercik.
Hercik looked to be in the clear after diving to her left to stop a threatening effort from Abel in the 80th minute, but CSUB wasn't able to take enough pressure off its defense and Carter fired home the equalizer, assisted by Luo, in the 87th.
