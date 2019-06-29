Linny White went from sixth to fourth in the final three laps and that was enough to propel him to the overall win of split Spears Southwest Tour race on Saturday night at Kern County Raceway.
White won the first 50 lap segment with Cole Moore winning the second.
But White’s two finish (1 and 4) equaled five, which was good enough for the overall win.
“This track has been my nemesis,” Whirte said. “I knew I had to pass one or two cars to get the overall.”
White’s victory, his first, was worth an additional $5,000, thanks to a “Winner’s Bonus” sponsored by Kevin Harvick Incorporated.
While Moore won the second segment, his two finishes added up to seven, which put him third overall.
“It feels really good to be up front leading laps,” Moore said. “It’s a brand new car, I couldn’t for more. It felt like a win.”
Jacob Gomes ran in second to Moore for most of the second segment. Until a later caution brought about a three-lap dash to the checkered flag and White’s drive into a winning position.
“I have the worst luck,” said Gomes, who wound up second overall.
White started on the pole in the first 50-lap segment and led all but the first lap.
Fast qualifier Dan Holtz, who drew the No. 2 starting spot, led the first lap before giving way to White on the next circuit.
Holtz lost any chance for the overall win 35 laps in the second segment when he bounced off the turn three wall while running sixth.
Dylan Cappello and Jason Irwin each won a 40-lap segment in Spears Manufacturing Modified Series action but Cappello won the final segment, which made him the overall winner of the 80-lap race.
Jason Irwin started on the pole and led all 40 laps of the first segment. Fast qualifier Dylan Cappello drew the No. 8 starting spot and quickly worked his way through traffic and was second by the first caution on lap nine. He stayed there the rest of the way as Irwin led the way to the break.
The top seven cars were inverted for the second 40-lap segment and it took Cappello just seven laps to power into the lead. Irwin roared into second on the same lap but had nothing for Cappello, who finished about four car lengths behind.
“My whole mentality was to go really hard on the starts because it’s really hard to pass once everyone gets into single file,” Cappello said.
Colton Page took the lead on the sixth lap and led the rest of the way for his fourth Legends victory of the season.
Eddie Garone finished second in the 25-lapper with last year’s series champion Josh Ayers third.
Page is now 25 points ahead of Ayers in this year’s championship race.
“So far this year we’ve had consistency in the car,” Page said. “I hope we can keep it up the rest of the season.”
In Senior Mini Dwarf action, Adam Nohl raced to his fourth victory of the season. Brady Watts was second. Caden Cordoza won the Junior Mini Dwarf race, snapping Stephen Bazen’s four-race win streak. Bazen was second with Brody Welte third.
