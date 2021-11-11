Late surge powers BC's 91-83 win in home opener against West Hills Lemoore

The Bakersfield College Renegades scored 13 straight points to seize a double-digit lead in the second half, then remained mostly unfazed by West Hills College Lemoore's full-court press late in the half to beat the Golden Eagles 91-83 Thursday night at the Gil Bishop Sports Center.
Sophomore guard Tyrell Coleman played 38 of 40 minutes and hit eight free throws in the second half, including BC's final six points of the game, to secure a triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Renegades coach Aaron Chávez praised Coleman's agility in particular.
"His footwork is phenomenal," Chávez said. "You wanna see somebody pivoting? He'll give you a pivot clinic... The really good players at every level, they're really good at pivoting, and Coleman is by far one of the best."
Tony Counts added a double-double of his own with 17 points and 11 rebounds, with both players leading the charge as the Renegades penetrated the paint again and again in the second half.
"We work on it," Chávez said. "We force our guys to play downhill... and they're different — but good different."
BC (2-0) had 28 free-throw attempts on the night, a far cry from its 48 in the opener against Santa Barbara, but still many more than West Hills's (1-1) 10. Mack Tarver Jr. led the Golden Eagles with 24 points on 53 percent shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers right before the half that gave his team a 41-37 lead at the break. Camron Wilson also tormented the Renegades' defense with some aggressive offense in the paint, leading to 20 points on the night.
Both offenses were sluggish early, with the Renegades initially unnerved by the Golden Eagles' press. West Hills pulled ahead 11-7 with a 9-0 run fueled by three straight baskets from close range by Wilson. They held that lead until midway through the half, when Coleman made a slick steal on the defensive end and tied it up with a fast-break layup, then started another break on the ensuing possession, feeding Rahmel Davis for the go-ahead basket at 26-24 and forcing a Golden Eagles timeout.
The momentum was short-lived, and Tarver's barrage of 3-pointers, including one from just past the logo as time ran out, gave the Eagles their halftime lead.
BC made just three free throws in the first half but earned more than quintuple that number in the second period, as West Hills incurred six fouls in the first six minutes of the half. The Renegades built momentum when Counts made a tough layup through contact and converted from the line to give BC a 50-47 lead. The Renegades went up seven when Davis converted from short range and looked to pull away, but the Golden Eagles responded, retaking a 65-62 lead on a 3-pointer by Milton Burnett.
It was then that BC really started to thrive.
"We hold ourselves to a higher standard," Chávez said, "and it's really (about) passion."
The passion shone through in the ensuing 13-0 run. It began with about seven minutes remaining on a close shot from Counts, featured an acrobatic, high-arcing layup from Lewis, and culminated with a dunk by Davis to force a Golden Eagles timeout with the score at 75-65.
The Renegades' defense was a bit softer for the reminder of the game, but the offense was able to match West Hills's pace despite the Golden Eagles' full-court press. BC's lead dipped to three points inside of two minutes when Burnett sank a layup over two leaping defenders. But Coleman's free throws closed the game out at 91-83.
It wasn't an impeccable performance by BC, and Chávez said his team is still working on its chemistry, which has been hampered by injuries and COVID. But the Renegades have begun the season with a pair of wins nonetheless. They'll travel to Porterville to face the Pirates Friday.