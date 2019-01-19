Cal State Bakersfield forward Justin Edler-Davis pushed the ball forward through a double team at about the 3-point line. He caught up with it and stared down an oncoming defender before tossing an alley-oop to Taze Moore.
As Moore slammed it in, he and the Roadrunners capped off an about two-minute stretch that erased 37 minutes of quality basketball by Chicago State. CSUB (13-6, 5-1 Western Athletic) went on a 15-0 run from the 3:02 mark in the fourth quarter to 57 seconds remaining to go to beat the Cougars (3-15, 0-4), 86-73, in the Icardo Center on Saturday.
It was the first time all year the Roadrunners won a game it trailed at halftime.
“We believe that we can win every game and that belief just finally spilled over and we finally woke up and decided, ‘Let’s take this game,’” Edler-Davis said. “Once we decided to change our mindset, it helped us out and got us through the win.”
The Roadrunners improved to 5-1 in WAC play for the second time since joining the conference in 2013. CSUB is tied with Grand Canyon for first place and has won 10 of its last 12 games.
But Chicago State, which had lost seven straight games and has one Division I win all year, led for almost 19 minutes. CSUB only led for 13:23.
“They’re a team that’s looking for a win, that’s searching for a win,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said. “And we’re not playing with quite the urgency we need especially, on the defensive end, so it gets us in trouble.”
CSUB sophomore guard Jarkel Joiner got the critical stretch started with a pull up in the lane. He got the basket and the foul but missed the free throw.
Chicago State’s Anthony Harris, who scored 21 points, caught a pass down low but fell so the officials called traveling. On the other end of the court, Edler-Davis swished a 3-pointer from the top on a catch-and-shoot play.
Barnes called timeout with 2:21 to go.
Chicago State’s Cameron Bowles extended his left arm as tried to back down Edler-Davis, prompting a foul for the charge. It was Bowles’ fifth foul.
After CSUB guard Rickey Holden hit a runner and Cougars guard Travon Bell airballed a 3-pointer, the crowd in the Icardo Center finally got into it. The Roadrunners broke the press, giving Edler-Davis a wide open 3-pointer to put CSUB up by nine with 1:18 left.
By the time Edler-Davis found Moore for the alley-oop, CSUB had turned a 70-69 deficit into an 84-70 lead.
“I thought we could wear them down,” Barnes said. “... It happened a little bit later than I expected.” He thought CSUB would make its run just under the eight-minute mark, Barnes added.
Joiner crossed over enough to give him space for a jumper inside the arc for what would have been a game-tying buzzer beater before halftime. It hit off the front rim, though.
The Roadrunners trailed at half for just the third time all season (Gonzaga and Central Michigan). And only USC, Gonzaga and Antelope Valley have put up more more than 37 points on CSUB in the first half.
The CSUB defense was porous early on and for much of the first half. The Cougars hit five easy layups to get out to a 10-5 lead.
When asked what Barnes said to the team after the game, Edler-Davis sighed.
“Oh man,” he said.
“We didn't come out really prepared,” Joiner said, jumping in.
“We just know that we’re better than what we played tonight,” Edler-Davis said. “He definitely let us know that. You take it on the chin. We got the win. We move on.”
