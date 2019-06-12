Late Model stock cars headline six divisions of competition on Saturday night at Kern County Raceway.
The Late Model drivers will compete in twin main events with Super Stocks and Modifieds also in action on the paved half-mile oval. Hot Stocks and Bandoleros compete on the quarter mile with Mini Dwarfs in action on the eighth-mile track. There will be an RV race of destruction to wind things up.
Six Late Model races have produced five different winners with Derek Thorn, who will not be competing, the only repeat winner.
Among those looking for their first win is points leader Dylan Garner, who is one point up on Blaine Perkins, who won the second feature on June 1. Lucas McNeil, who won the first race on June 1, is 11 points behind Perkins.
In Modified action, Jim Coffey had his five-race win streak snapped by Eric Brust in the last outing but still holds a 13-point lead over his brother, Ed. Brust is third in points.
Just four points separate Chris Dalton (290) and Greg Puskarich in Super Stock points. Dalton has three wins, Puskarich has two.
Lloyd Wren has won all three races in the new Hot Stocks division and young guns Trenton Eurto and Hank Hall are separated by a mere point in Bandolero points. Eurto has one win, Hall has three.
Racing starts at 7.
Five Divisions at Speedway
Pro Stocks, American Stocks, Mini Stocks, California Lightning Sprints and Outlaw Karts will be in competition on Saturday night at Bakersfield Speedway.
Justin Crockett has won two Pro Stock races with Jerry Stewart driving to victory last time out.
Four races have produced four different winners in American Stock action: Kenny White, Miranda Scott, Brandon Ratcliff and Clay Waters. Josh Yadon is atop the points.
David Wolford Jr. has two wins and leads the Mini Stock points race by eight over Clint Duncan.
Racing starts at 7.
Street Tuner event at Famoso
Want to see how quick or fast your car l go down the quarter mile? Think you car is quicker that your buddies' and want to prove it?
Then head to Auto Club Famoso Raceway on Saturday night for a Street Tuner event, dedicated to street legal cars and motorcycles.
Just wear long pants (no shorts) and a short- or long-sleeved shirt; closed shoes and socks and you’re good to go if your vehicle is 13.99 seconds or slower. An approved helmet is needed for cars quicker than 13.99.
Gates open at 7 and timed runs can be made from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.
Quick shifts
Derek Thorn of Bakersfield raced to victory on Saturday night at Madera Speedway for his series-leading 38th victory in the Spears Southwest Tour Series. Thorn started the night off with fast time in qualifying and drew the third starting position in the125-lap feature. He took the lead on the 35th lap and led the rest of the way.
Wesley Eisenga doubled up in Summit Racing Series competition on Saturday at Auto Club Famoso Raceway, winning in both Super Pro and Pro. Pat Walker won Super Pro on Sunday with Kyle Rizzoli winning in Pro. Pam Hulse and Mike Clagg came away wins in Sportsman with Robert Ather and Clayton Howey getting wins in Motorcycle.
Tim Gorman of Bakersfield was the only local driver to emerge victorious from the ANRA Spring Nationals held at Auto Club Famoso Raceway on June 1-2. Ted New of Shafter was runner-up in Nostalgia Eliminator II, Darold Sisemore of Bakersfield was runner-up in D/Gas and Steve Archuleta of Tehachapi was runner-up in Hot Rod.
