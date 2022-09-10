Late fumbles hamper BC in 30-20 loss at El Camino

As the third quarter wore on Saturday night in Torrance, the Bakersfield College Renegades looked to claw their way back into their first road game of the season.
BC had allowed 21 straight points to El Camino to fall behind 24-13, but quarterback Joseph Campbell was leading a brisk drive downfield and had broken tackles to scramble for 12 yards on third-and-8, bringing the Renegades deep into Warrior territory.
Then came the fumbles.
Antonio Robinson couldn't keep ahold of a handoff from Campbell, picked up the ball and then lost it again before Lando Brown won possession for El Camino. Then, after the Warriors drove down for another touchdown to extend their lead to 30-13, Campbell hit Jayden Smith for 30 yards, but then fumbled at the mesh point with Anyale Velasquez to give El Camino the ball right back.
Two strong possessions went down the drain, and El Camino eventually sealed a 30-20 victory over BC.
Quarterback Kijjon Foots was nearly perfect for the Warriors, finishing 22-of-27 for 230 yards with three touchdowns, and El Camino added 227 yards on the ground, led by Brian Santana-Fis.
Playing their first game of the season, the Warriors started slow on defense but shut out BC for more than 42 minutes. The linebacker Brown posted three sacks against BC for the second year in a row, this time adding a fumble recovery.
Campbell threw for 254 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He had by far the most success targeting Jihad Marks, who finished with five catches for 122 yards and both of Campbell's touchdowns, and Smith, who had six catches for 95 yards.
Campbell was removed in favor of Tyce Griswold following the second fumble, as the Renegades mixed up their offensive personnel dramatically after falling behind 30-13. Griswold went 8-of-12 for 96 yards and added 35 rushing to lead the Renegades on the ground.
Early on, BC had made offense look easy. Campbell lofted a ball deep down the right sideline to Marks for a 57-yard score on the fifth play of the game.
El Camino had a punt-return touchdown by Joshua Lorick nullified by a blindside block, then settled for a field goal after a 14-play drive. Campbell promptly led the Renegades down to score again, standing in against an all-out blitz on third-and-12 and finding Marks for 32 yards downfield. He scrambled for a first down on third-and-10 later on, then came back to Marks for a touchdown to make it 13-3.
The Warriors got a spark from backup quarterback Mekhi Jordan, a scrambler who caught BC's defense off guard and connected with Marceese Yetts for 25 yards out of the backfield, setting up Santana-Fis for a touchdown. After Campbell threw a pick up the seam to Jonathan Johnson, Foots returned, but it was Stephen Bradford Jr. who got the key 10-yard gain on fourth down to keep the Warriors' drive alive. Two plays later, Foots found Brenden Hodge for his first touchdown of the season.
The final drive of the first half exemplified BC's offensive ups and downs. After a sack, Campbell completed five straight passes for 57 yards to set the Renegades up with first down at El Camino's 39 with 18 seconds left. He then threw three straight incompletions and took a sack on fourth down as time expired.
BC's defense forced two straight punts after the break, but the Renegades couldn't overcome bad field position. Tristin Skinner kicked it away to Lorick from his own 1-yard line, and the return man got back to BC's 11. Bray Weems beat Chris Thompson off the line on third down and Foots found him for another score to make it 24-13.
Campbell led two more solid drives, each ending in a fumble, and El Camino took possession at its own 23-yard line with 13:47 remaining. The Warriors, who had played up-tempo all night, ran 14 plays again but took just four minutes and missed a field goal, giving BC the ball back.
Griswold got three chances to lead the offense. Hist first drive was a three-and-out. The second was a 79-yard touchdown drive strung together by short scrambles and mid-range completions to Smith. (Jaron Amos ran for the score on that drive.) Finally, after BC recovered an onside kick with 2:20 remaining, the Renegades overcame an early holding call and converted a fourth down before reaching the red zone on a Dom D'Amato reception, only to mismanage the clock late and wind up two yards short of the goal line on an outside pass from Griswold to Spencer Armstrong.
Now 1-1, BC will return home to host Golden West on Saturday.