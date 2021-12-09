Late free throws lift West past BHS in tournament opener

With 5.3 seconds to play and the game tied, Ali Ramirez prepared to shoot a pair of free throws with more on the line than just a basketball game.
The 6-foot-1 senior was facing a 9-mile walk home, as well.
Thankfully for him and his West High teammates, Ramirez sank both free throws, lifting the Vikings to a 49-47 victory over Bakersfield High on the first day of the 64th Lloyd Williams Holiday Hoops tournament at North High.
"Before the game, I told my players that there’s always going to be adversity in life, not just in sports,” West coach Elbert Watkins said. “A lot of our kids have adversity just with their home lives, so they kind of understood that. And I told them that this game is going to have some ups and some downs, but if you don’t quit we can win. So don’t quit on yourselves. And at the end of the game in the locker room, they told me, ‘Coach, you were right.’”
After the Drillers tied the game at 47-47 with 20 seconds to play, West (4-0) worked for the last shot. Ramirez saw a lane open up and drove to the basket and drew the foul, sending him to the line with the game on the line.
“He’s a very good finisher and had just penetrated a couple of plays before that and kicked it to Jalen McCullough for 3. So when I told him to put his head down and go, it’s hard to stop him. He got almost to the basket and the guy couldn’t do anything but bump him.”
Prior to shooting the free throws, Ramirez made a promise to teammate Zy Reese, according to Watkins, assuring the talented sophomore that if he missed the shots that he’d walk home.
The Drillers (2-4), the defending tournament champions, appeared to be in good position to advance, leading by six points with less than three minutes to play.
But the Vikings followed with a 7-0 run and took a two-point lead with under a minute to play, and then held on thanks to Ramirez’s late-game heroics.
“Down 46-40, they could have just turned it in there,” Watkins said. “But they didn’t. They learned that that can work for us, and do games in a row it’s worked for our success. It’s how you handle adversity.”
Ramirez finished with 11, working as a perfect compliment for Reese’s team-high 13. Gustavo Chavez had 11, Jalen McCullough added nine and Jamontae Hickman had eight points for West, who played without leading scorer Stephone Brooks, who sat out with an inured knee.
Chris Qualls had a game-high 14 points for BHS, who played without starting bigman Jayden Dock. Ethan Ayala added 11 points and Arnold Ochoa had eight in his first game this season since recovering from a broken finger.
West advances to play Golden Valley in the tournament semifinals Friday at 8 p.m. The Bulldogs defeated Foothill 55-25. Bakersfield will play Delano in the consolation round at 2 p.m.
South 57, Delano 47
Prince Ellis scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Spartans (3-1) to their third straight victory. Syaun Wallace scored eight points, and Shane Carr, Zion Harris and Armando Higuera had six points apiece. Johnny Vegas scored a team-high 17 points for the Tigers (3-6), who play Bakersfield in a consolation game at 2 p.m. Friday. Mark Ragasa added 11 points and Ibrahim Shuwait had eight points and eight rebounds.
Golden Valley 55, Foothill 25
Markell Brooks scored 19 points and nine of 11 players scored for the Bulldogs in a victory over the Trojans (1-5). Kemonte Jackson added eight points for Golden Valley, which advances to a tournament semifinal matchup against West on Friday at 8.
South 63, Ridgeview 54
Prince Ellis scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Spartans into the tournament semifinals with their fourth straight victory, and second of the day. South (4-1) will play Lancaster-Paraclete at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, with the winner advancing to Saturday's 8 p.m. championship game. Tyrone Massey and Armando Higuera scored 11 points apiece, and Zion Harris added 9. Cameron 8, Fernando Uribe had a team-high 11 points for the Wolf Pack (1-4), with Cameron Macabuag and Jovarie Hayden contributing eight each.
Paraclete 71, North 44
Luke Cramer and Donavan Ware 18 scored 18 points apiece to lead the Spirits (8-1) into the tournament semifinals. Dylan Cox added nine points and sophomore Mister Burnside had 8. Noah Wright led the Stars (5-3) with 15 points, while David Vasquez added nine.