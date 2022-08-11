 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Late-bloomer athlete Dodge carves unique path through cycling world

At the center of the Venn diagram between registered dietitians, band kids and, somehow, current collegiate athletes sits Lauren Dodge.

The Bakersfield native was named the Most Valuable Performer for Savannah College of Arts and Design women’s cycling, helped turn SCAD into a sort of feeder program for her own cycling team Automatic Racing and secured a third year of eligibility as she works toward her master’s degree in service design.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases