Logan Seavey pulled off a last-lap pass of Rico Abreu to win the 30-lap USAC National Midget November Classic on Saturday night at Bakersfield Speedway.
Seavey started on the pole with Abreu on the outside of the front row and it was Abreu jumping out to the lead after the race was halted following a flip on the first lap by Michael Faccinto.
Abreu maintained his lead over five restarts, the last coming when Zeb Wise, who was running third, slowed to a stop on the 24th lap
Seavey, who made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this year, made his winning pass in tur four with the checkered flag waiting to be waved.
Shane Golobic finished third, followed by Spencer Bayston, fast qualifier Chad Boat, Tanner Carrick and last year’s winner Brady Bacon.
Doug Nunes won the California Lightning Sprint feature, followed by Bobby Michnowicz, who came from the 13th starting position, and Jarrett Kramer.
Nicholas Johnson led from start to finish to win the 25-lap Hobby Stock feature.
