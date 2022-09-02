 Skip to main content
Kyle's 225 yards, four TDs power North past Delano, 41-27

On a night of big plays, North High took things to a new level against visiting Delano on Thursday night.

Junior running back Dillon Kyle rushed for a game-high 225 yards and four touchdowns, sparking his team to 27 straight points during one stretch, and the host Stars pulled away for a 41-27 non-league victory.

