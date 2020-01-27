During a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers that included five NBA titles, two Finals MVPs, a league MVP, 18 All-Star Game appearances and dozens of other individual honors, Kobe Bryant touched countless numbers of people all across the world.
Bakersfield was no different. The death of Bryant, along with his 13-year daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, hit the local basketball community hard.
Chris Clayton, who helped lead East High to a state championship in 1994, had just finished playing basketball with some friends at Beardsley Junior High around 11:30 on Sunday morning when he first heard the news.
“I was like ‘ya right,’ because I hadn’t looked at my phone yet,” said Clayton, who finished his college career at Texas A&M. “So we all looked at our phones and we were like ‘aww,’ we were like silent. This can’t be real. Nah, it’s fake, they’re always saying this. Then the more I started looking and reading into it, it was true. I felt like when 911 happened. It was like the world stopped. It was weird. I didn’t think a person could have an effect on me like this.”
Stephon Carter, a Garces graduate who is the all-time leading scorer at Cal State Bakersfield, had a similar reaction.
“He was my favorite player growing up,” said Carter, who is playing for the Central Valley Aztecs in the ABA. “I tried to play like him and be a student of the game like he was. He made me love basketball. It’s a tragedy what happened to all of the families.”
While some players admired Bryant from afar, others had an opportunity to rub shoulders with him briefly.
Foothill High graduates Jimmy Henry, Reggie Phillips and Chris Childs, former CSUB standout Fred Eckles and former Bakersfield residents Shaun and Ivorie Manning did just that as members of the Bakersfield Jammers, which dominated play in the Venice Summer Pro-Am Tournament during the mid ’90s. CSUB women’s basketball coach Greg McCall and former East High standout J.R. Henderson also made appearances on the team during that time.
In 1996, shortly after being drafted out of high school and traded to the Lakers, the 18-year-old Bryant joined the Bakersfield squad for a Labor Day Tournament a few weeks before the start of the Lakers’ training camp.
“Ken Hicks ran the tournament and he said to me ‘Kobe Bryant’s going to play, is he going to play with you or is he going to play on another team,’” said Ivorie Manning, who coached the Jammers back then and has since spent several years as a professional coach. “I was like ‘I’m not stupid, he’s playing with us.’”
It was a decision he obviously did not regret.
“It was an honor to have Kobe on our team, and to see the magic of Kobe even in the short time you could just see that he was just a magical player,” said Manning, who coached with Bryant’s father, former NBA player Joe Bryant for several years in the ABA. “He had so much of Michael Jordan in his game it was just eerie to watch him play. A couple of moves he did early, I remember he threw Reggie Phillips a alley-oop and he was amazed about Reggie’s jumping ability. He was like ‘oh my God, I can’t believe that,' as he was running down the floor. It was pretty unbelievable.”
Henry, who later played alongside Phillips with the Harlem Globetrotters, was equally as impressed.
“I remember kicking him the ball and we cleared out,” Henry recalled. “And before the double-team could help, he’s at the basket dunking the ball.
“I could tell right there, this guy, straight out of high school, is something special. He’s the best player, fresh outta high school, that I actually ever touched the court with. That I played along side or against.”
Unfortunately, Bryant’s time with the Jammers was cut short midway through his first game played at the outdoor courts at Venice Beach. After Henry scored on a drive to the basket he turned to run down the court and accidentally undercut Bryant, who came in hard, flying high above the rim for a potential follow dunk had Henry missed.
Bryant landed hard on the ground, breaking his wrist in the process, forcing him to miss the Lakers preseason schedule.
“For people our age, Kobe is like our Michael Jackson,” said Clayton, 43, of Bryant, who played several preseason games with the Lakers in Bakersfield through 2007. “I watched him grow up because we’re like three years apart in age. And seeing his transformation from a kid to a man, it’s not real that he’s gone. Like, it doesn’t seem real.
“I’m a die-hard Jordan fan, so (I wasn’t a Kobe fan) at first, but as I got older and learned about his drive and how dedicated he is to the sport and how much he loves it, I had to put him on my Mount Rushmore of basketball because of how great he wanted to be and he studied the game like nobody ever has. It’s not even close, how much he was dedicated to the sport of basketball.”
(1) comment
Kobe never retired, only began a new life doing what he always did! He was a pretty good BB player (I hear). And his legacy lives on:
https://sports.yahoo.com/kobe-bryant-says-hed-kneel-national-anthem-still-playing-212000356.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.