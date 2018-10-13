There was a definite theme to Day 2 of the Bud Nationals at Bakersfield Speedway.
Start up front, finish up front.
The winners of the first four feature races of the night all started on the pole and led the entirety of their respective races.
Austin Kiefer was the fourth to do it, winning the 40-lap Modified feature.
Brad Pounds made a late run at Kiefer but couldn't quite get around the leader.
Kiefer beat Pounds to the checkered flag by .772 seconds.
Colleen Winebarger finished third. Cody Laney was fourth. Bobby Hogge took fifth.
"I just knew that I had to hit my marks and just stay smooth and I was going to be the one that won the race tonight," Kiefer said.
The Late Model main event was not completed by press time.
Justin Crockett cruised to an easy victory in the 25-lap Pro Stock main event.
"This is probably the biggest win of my life," Crockett said. "I'm emotional because my uncle is retiring."
Chris Clinton was second (.828 seconds behind Crockett) followed by Chris Smith, Devin Crockett, and Dave Krieg Jr.
"At the beginning of the night we were kind of struggling a little bit," Justin Crockett said. "...My team, they're great guys. They pulled together. We fixed the problem."
Michael Johnson won the Sport Mod feature for a second straight night.
The Bakersfield driver started up front and led the 25-lap event from start to finish.
The win didn't come without a bit of drama though, as Johnson had to hold off a hard-charging Chris McKellar through a green-white-checkered finish.
Johnson beat McKellar to the finish line by .420 seconds.
Tina Pounds took third. Cale Kanke was fourth and Ethan Dotson placed fifth.
"It was fun tonight," Johnson said. "I saw Chris poke his nose underneath me a few times. When I moved down, there was a lot more rubber being laid down and it (my car) was pretty good off the bottom."
Nicholas Johnson dominated a caution-filled 30-lap Hobby Stock A-main event.
Johnson started on the pole and led the entire race, which featured six restarts due to incidents on the track that brought out the yellow flag.
Austin Manzella was second followed by Rob Gallaher, Brian Brown and Billy Nelson.
"Guys behind me were faster than me," Johnson said. "But I knew if I didn't give up the bottom it would be tough to get around me."
Earlier in the evening, Tony Toste bested six other drivers to win the eight-lap Late Model Dash. Toste led from start to finish, beating second-place Andy Obertello to the checkered flag by .911 seconds.
