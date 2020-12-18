With the COVID-19 pandemic casting a rather large shadow on their upcoming high school seasons, seniors Jaiden Key and Emma McMurray now have something a little more concrete to set their sights on.
The two signed a National Letter of Intents this week to continue their respective athletic careers in college.
Key, who committed to women’s basketball at Holy Names University in Oakland, was an All-Southwest Yosemite League honorable mention selection last year after helping Bakersfield High to its third straight Central Section title.
“It just felt like a good decision,” said Key of her choice to play at Holy Names. “It feels right. And it’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve made. The campus is really beautiful and I liked the coach. And it feels like it’s going to be a second home.”
Key averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals for the Drillers last season, her third on varsity.
“She’s an extremely hard-working kid,” Bakersfield coach Rashaan Shehee said. “It’s been that way since Day One when she came into the program. She came in as a freshman playing varsity, looking to learn from some of the special players we’ve had, Taylor Caldwell and Taylor Linzie. She came in every day, ready to work.”
And it’s that work ethic that Shehee believes has helped her become a college player.
“What stands out is her athleticism,” Shehee said. “She was already an extremely athletic kid, but what we didn’t know was, as a freshman coming in, did she have the basketball IQ coming in to play varsity right away? We were unsure. But she changed our minds. She came in and she battled, and I’d say that’s what’s contributed to her success.”
This season, Key scored in double figures five times as one of seven players that averaged between 5.0 and 8.6 points per game for BHS. She had six points, six rebounds two assists and two steals in her team’s 56-37 victory over Tehachapi in the championship game of the South Yosemite Conference tournament.
“She’s the first one in the gym and the last to leave,” Shehee said. “But those are traits that she’s also learned from the people that have been successful in our program.
“On a personal level, I’m just happy because she worked extremely hard for something,” Shehee said. “And to see that dream come true is fulfilling for me.”
McMurray’s college decision will take her a little south of the Grapevine to The Master’s University, an NAIA school in Santa Clarita.
A BVarsity All-Area swimmer two years ago as a sophomore, McMurray is looking forward to joining the Mustangs and another Bakersfield native, Olympic gold medalist Gabe Woodward. Woodward is the Director of Aquatics at the school.
“They weren’t really on my radar until my senior year,” said McMurray, who is very close to Woodward’s daughter, Reese, who attends Bakersfield Christian. “But when I heard Gabe Woodward was their coach, and the school’s very Christian and a good core school for me. Going there I felt like I was going to my home, so when I heard I was accepted, and with all this swim stuff, it really was my dream school.”
Although she has limited experience swimming competitively the last two seasons because of COVID-19, McMurray made enough of an impact early in her high school career. She reached the Central Section finals in the 50 free and 100 fly, as well as in two relays, as a sophomore. McMurray added that she may swim the backstroke, as well.
The youngest of three siblings, all have excelled at the college level. Her father, Brock, played several years in the Los Angeles Dodgers system, including stops in Bakersfield. Emma’s older sister Elizabeth played soccer at Southeastern Louisiana, the same school Brock attended. Older brother Easton was selected in the 2018 MLB Draft and accepted a scholarship to play baseball at LSU. He is currently playing baseball at Fresno City College.
“I feel like watching my siblings growing up and my dad be an athlete, it has just become, it’s not if you’re going to play in college, it’s when and where you’re going to play,” said McMurray, who was introduced to swimming by her mother, Kim. “It’s never been a question about whether I was going to compete or not, it was always a feeling that I was going to. I’ve always been excited to be an athlete in college.”