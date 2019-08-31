Cody Kessler’s tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles is over almost before it even got started.
Less than four months — and 33 preseason snaps — later, the Eagles cut the former Centennial High and USC standout quarterback.
The 26-year-old quarterback was released after one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed by Philadelphia in mid-May. But Kessler suffered a concussion in the second preseason game on a vicious, blindside hit by the Jags’ Datone Jones and the Eagles brought in 40-year-old Josh McCown.
McCown completed 17 of 24 passes and threw two touchdown passes against Baltimore, which was more than enough to convince coach Doug Pederson that he should be Carson Wentz’s season-opening backup.
The Eagles still have four quarterbacks – Wentz, McCown, injured Nate Sudfeld, and rookie Clayton Thorson.
Kessler didn’t play in the Eagles’ 6-0 loss to the Jets on Thursday. He completed 7 of 15 passes for 57 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the preseason.
In his third season, Kessler was 2-2 in four starts with Jacksonville last season, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 709 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He previously spent two years with the Cleveland Browns, including eight starts as a rookie in 2016.
But injuries have also followed him. He suffered a concussion on a sack with the Browns in 2016, and also battled injuries last season with Jacksonville.
Kessler was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Cleveland following an impressive career at USC, throwing for more than 10,000 yards and 88 touchdowns with only 19 interceptions.
