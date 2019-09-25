Cody Kessler’s time as an unemployed NFL quarterback appears to be over.
According to multiple media reports, the former Centennial High standout is signing a contract to serve as a backup for the New England Patriots, the defending Super Bowl champions.
Kessler is expected to sit behind starting quarterback Tom Brady on New England's depth chart, and battle rookie Jarrett Stidham for the backup role.
The USC product has logged 12 career starts since being drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns
The Browns sent him to Jacksonville in March 2018 for a conditional seventh-round pick, and he made four starts in five appearances for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
The 26-year-old quarterback was released after one season with Jacksonville and signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in mid-May. But Kessler suffered a concussion in the second preseason game on a vicious, blindside hit by the Jags’ Datone Jones and the Eagles brought in 40-year-old Josh McCown to replace him as Carson Wentz’s backup.
In his third season, Kessler was 1-2 in four starts with the Jaguars last season, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 709 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He previously spent two years with the Cleveland Browns, including eight starts as a rookie in 2016.
But injuries have also followed him. He suffered a concussion on a sack with the Browns in 2016, and also battled injuries last season with Jacksonville.
Kessler was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Cleveland following an impressive career at USC, throwing for more than 10,000 yards and 88 touchdowns with only 19 interceptions
(1) comment
Great for Cody!
