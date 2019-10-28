Cody Kessler’s NFL career received new life when the New England Patriots re-signed him on Monday.
The former Centennial High and USC quarterback spent three weeks with the Patriots before being released Oct. 16 when tight end Benjamin Watson returned to the team.
Kessler didn’t see any playing time during his earlier stint with New England, but figures to join Jarrett Stidham as a backup to Tom Brady.
Midway through Kessler’s first stint with the Pats, Bill Belichick spoke highly of his ability to pick up the offense. Kessler is likely to return to his scout-team duties and shoulder some of the practice load Brady and Stidham have been splitting since he was cut.
“Cody’s done a nice job for us,” Belichick said earlier this month to the Boston Herald. “He’s really smart. He’s come in here. He’s learned. I mean, he’s out there calling plays, signaling receivers, making adjustments like he’s been here longer than two weeks or whatever it is.”
(1) comment
God, a bunch of Super Bowl wins aside, working for Billecheck would be unnerving. The guy is such a D***.
