With COVID-19 cases continuing to increase all across the state, a hold is being placed on all sports activities at Kern High School District campuses.
The postponement was announced by the KHSD at 2 p.m. Tuesday, ironically an hour before the CIF State office announced that schools cannot return to full practice and competition until after Jan. 1, 2021, at the earliest.
The CIF’s release was in response to the California Department of Public Health's decision to postpone the issuance of its updated youth sports guidance. The CDPH is not expected to issue any guidance allowing for schools to return to full practice and competition until after the new year.
As part of the CIF’s announcement, all state and regional championship events have been removed from the schedule for Season 1 sports, which includes football, volleyball, water polo and cross country. The hope is that by canceling the regional and state championships, more student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a longer season, rather than an unbalanced season with a limited number of schools participating in the postseason.
“That makes sense to me,” said Ryan Tos, the CIF Central Section commissioner. “It opens up a week to stretch out our season if we need to. It gives a little bigger window. And the other piece, which is not really news, it’s just a matter of putting it on paper. Until there's new guidance, practices and games are pretty much on pause.”
Tos added that the CIF has not ruled out section playoffs. A determination will be made in January. Also, the CIF is not mandating that schools stop conditioning and is leaving that up to each individual school or district. The KHSD had already decided to shut down all school activities in the district as a precaution.
“It’s not rocket science,” said Stan Greene, the KHSD's director of school support services. “When you look at the numbers at what they’re doing, it’s just the right thing for us to do. Especially since the writing was on the wall that we weren’t going to have athletics on Monday. It just made sense for us to pause until we get better information from the CIF and CDPH.”
Although the decision was disappointing, Greene supports the CIF’s position.
“I think CIF is doing the right thing, providing some guidance and some direction for all of our schools,” Greene said. “Because for the past eight months we’ve just been kind of swinging out there waiting for someone to let us know what it looks like other than us just speculating.”
KHSD schools, which were allowed to return to campuses for conditioning workouts early last month, were scheduled to be able to start practices next week. Now, they will have to wait another month, at least.
“When you look at what the numbers have been doing the past few weeks, it was clear that Monday was not going to happen,” Greene said. “Of course we wanted to wait and try to hold out for everything we can hold out for, for our kids, and something changes. But it’s clear that it’s not changing in the right direction.”
The news comes at the same time that Cal State Bakersfield has announced a few preseason games. The women’s basketball team opened its season with a victory at Cal on Sunday, and the men’s basketball team is playing at Santa Clara on Wednesday. But Greene said that doing something similar at the high school is a lot more difficult than in college.
“When you look at the colleges, it’s different than us,” Greene said. “If you took the whole NCAA, all their sports, they have about half the student-athletes that we do playing high school sports in California. And then you look at the testing protocols, and we just don’t have the abilities that the colleges have. At the high school level (in Kern County), we just don’t have the ability to rapid-test basically 5,000 student athletes multiple times a week. And that’s what it would take.”
So in the interim, Greene is taking a wait-and-see approach.
“What they’re trying to do is buy us some time to get the seasons in,” Greene said. “I think you’re going to see it in phases to try to save as much of a season as you can for the kids.”
Tos said he’s also in a holding pattern.
“We’re hoping down the road that our numbers get better, and the department of public health sends out some new guidelines that will allow for competition,” Tos said.