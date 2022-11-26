 Skip to main content
Kern County runners represent, Burroughs' Ortiz medals at state cross-country championships

The most successful Kern County school at the CIF State Cross Country Championships in Fresno Saturday hailed from the Southern Section.

In Division IV action, Burroughs sophomore Zion Ortiz came in eighth to medal with a time of 15 minutes, 31.5 seconds on Woodward Park’s 5,000-meter course, leading the Burros' boys squad to a 14th-place finish. He nearly matched his personal record of 15:04.9 as the Southern Section runner-up a week earlier. Schoolmate Eve Washburn, a freshman, also performed well on the girls side, competing as an individual and coming in 44th with a time of 19:21.2.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

