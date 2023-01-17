 Skip to main content
Kern County Raceway Park bringing national speedway team to town next month

Team USA vs The World logo
Kern County Raceway Park

After spending nearly 35 years competing across the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. national speedway team is coming back home.

The squad — a group of elite motorcycle riders who race, without brakes, around a track — will make its triumphant return at Kern County Raceway Park at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 for what the venue is calling "Team USA v. The World — International Speedway Challenge."

