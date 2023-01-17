Kern County Raceway Park bringing national speedway team to town next month

After spending nearly 35 years competing across the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. national speedway team is coming back home.
The squad — a group of elite motorcycle riders who race, without brakes, around a track — will make its triumphant return at Kern County Raceway Park at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 for what the venue is calling "Team USA v. The World — International Speedway Challenge."
The team competition will pit groups of two American racers against two World racers, hailing from primarily countries like Denmark, France, Poland and the United Kingdom, in at least 14 different heats, according to a December press release from KCRP.
The team phase will be followed by an individual sudden-death phase.
The U.S. national speedway team competed in its home country on Sept. 10, 1988, in the finals of the Speedway World Team Cup and finished second to Denmark. Since then, every single World Team Cup (later World Cup) has been held in Europe, with the Americans winning four times but not since 1998.
Luke Becker, a 23-year-old rider who competes in Poland, will lead a star-studded U.S. contingent into February's event, while the World opposition features his contemporary and British standout Dan Bewley, currently of Belle Vue Aces.