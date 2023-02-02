 Skip to main content
Kern County Raceway Park announces 2023 schedule

Kern County Raceway Park (copy)

Kern County Raceway Park logo.

 Contributed art

The International Speedway Challenge is just the beginning of the 2023 campaign at Kern County Raceway Park.

After hosting Team USA and assorted European speedway standouts for a series of races Saturday, in the Americans' return to compete on home soil for the first time since 1988, the raceway will stage a full schedule of events to commemorate its 10th anniversary season.

