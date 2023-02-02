Kern County Raceway Park announces 2023 schedule

The International Speedway Challenge is just the beginning of the 2023 campaign at Kern County Raceway Park.
After hosting Team USA and assorted European speedway standouts for a series of races Saturday, in the Americans' return to compete on home soil for the first time since 1988, the raceway will stage a full schedule of events to commemorate its 10th anniversary season.
That begins with the return of auto racing for a USAC 360 Sprint Cars event on Feb. 25, continues with additional speedway competition, the I-5 Mudfest and an SRL Southwest Tour race in March, and in all features a slate of 27 events listed on the calendar so far through Dec. 2. KCRP takes a short summer break in July and August.
Additional events noted as "highlights" in KCRP's Thursday press release include the ARCA Series 150 stock car race on April 22, the Concert for the Causes nonprofit event on May 6, a fireworks celebration with the Southwest Tour race on June 17, the AMA National Speedway Championship on June 24, the George ‘Ziggy’ Snider Classic USAC event on Oct. 7, the annual October Classic Southwest Tour race on Oct. 15 and the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series on Oct. 29.
“We’re proud of the diverse line up of events we’ve built at KCRP," General Manager Larry Collins said in the press release. "We look forward to celebrating our 10th season throughout 2023, with fireworks at each big race event on the half-mile, live music, commemorative souvenirs, special past champion presentations and more.”