Thursday's scores
Centennial 37, Ridgeview 0
Independence 35, South 20
Foothill 28, California City 19
Highland 35, Chavez 14
Bakersfield 28, Stockdale 27
West 28, Mira Monte 14
Friday's games
Liberty at Clovis-Buchanan, 7
Burroughs at Bishop Union, 7
De Oro at Van Nuys, 7
Desert at Littlerock, 7
Rosamond at Acton-Vasquez, 7
Tollhouse-Sierra at Boron, 7
Lancaster Baptist at Frazier Mountain, 7
Bakersfield Christian at Shafter, 7:30
San Luis Obispo, at North, 7:30
Delano at Golden Valley, 7:30
Hanford at Frontier, 7:30
Kennedy at East, 7:30
Lindsay at McFarland, 7:30
Wasco at Tehachapi, 7:30
Saturday's games
Kern Resource Center at Pismo Beach-Coastal Christian, 1
Mojave at Rancho Cucamonga-United Christian, 6
Thousand Oaks at Garces, 7
