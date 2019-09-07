rvhsvsfrontier8

 Ridgeview QB Justin Hinzo drops back to pass on Friday against Frontier.

 Rod Thornburg/For The California

A look at Week 3 games:

Ridgeview 63, Frontier 43

Golden Valley 21, South 6

Paramount 28, Bakersfield 20

Arroyo Grande 44, Independence 6

Stockdale 21, Atascadero 7

Centennial 35, Merced-Golden Valley 21

Liberty 17, Clovis West 7

Chavez 29, Madera-Liberty 21

California City 32, Foothill 0

East 20, Delano 17

Kennedy 28, Highland 16

North 27, Shafter 13

Taft 34, Tehachapi 12

Arvin 45, Rosamond 20

McFarland 28, Coalinga 27

Kern Valley 21, San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep 20

Fillmore 55, Desert 0

Santa Maria-Valley Christian Academy at Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m (8-man)

Lake Arrowhead-Rim of the World 39, Boron 0

