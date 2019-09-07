A look at Week 3 games:
Ridgeview 63, Frontier 43
Golden Valley 21, South 6
Paramount 28, Bakersfield 20
Arroyo Grande 44, Independence 6
Stockdale 21, Atascadero 7
Centennial 35, Merced-Golden Valley 21
Liberty 17, Clovis West 7
Chavez 29, Madera-Liberty 21
California City 32, Foothill 0
East 20, Delano 17
Kennedy 28, Highland 16
North 27, Shafter 13
Taft 34, Tehachapi 12
Arvin 45, Rosamond 20
McFarland 28, Coalinga 27
Kern Valley 21, San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep 20
Fillmore 55, Desert 0
Santa Maria-Valley Christian Academy at Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m (8-man)
Lake Arrowhead-Rim of the World 39, Boron 0
