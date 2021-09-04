You have permission to edit this article.
Kern County high school football scoreboard: Week 3

20210904-bc-liberty

Liberty RB Grant Austin breaks into open field as Stellar Prep's Jason Danridge and Chris Tuiasosopo tackle in first half action Friday night.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Friday’s scores

Liberty 56, Hayward-Stellar Prep 0

Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego 30, Garces 14

Tulare Western 16, Frontier 14

Centennial 48, Independence 22

Fresno-Central 59, Bakersfield 20

Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 49, Bakersfield Christian 7

Clovis 40, Ridgeview 0

Delano 10, East 0

Shafter 40, Mira Monte 7

Tehachapi 48, Burroughs 6

Taft 49, Desert 0

Wasco 47, South 6

New Cuyama-Cuyama Valley 40, Frazier Mountain 16

Boron 36, Oro Grande-Riverside Prep 8

North at West, canceled

Foothill at California City, canceled

McFarland at Coalinga, canceled

Arvin at Kern Valley, canceled

Thursday’s scores

Tulare-Mission Oak 35, Chavez 0

Porterville 14, Golden Valley 0

Kennedy 28, Highland 6

