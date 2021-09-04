Kern County high school football scoreboard: Week 3

Friday’s scores
Liberty 56, Hayward-Stellar Prep 0
Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego 30, Garces 14
Tulare Western 16, Frontier 14
Centennial 48, Independence 22
Fresno-Central 59, Bakersfield 20
Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 49, Bakersfield Christian 7
Clovis 40, Ridgeview 0
Delano 10, East 0
Shafter 40, Mira Monte 7
Tehachapi 48, Burroughs 6
Taft 49, Desert 0
Wasco 47, South 6
New Cuyama-Cuyama Valley 40, Frazier Mountain 16
Boron 36, Oro Grande-Riverside Prep 8
North at West, canceled
Foothill at California City, canceled
McFarland at Coalinga, canceled
Arvin at Kern Valley, canceled
Thursday’s scores
Tulare-Mission Oak 35, Chavez 0
Porterville 14, Golden Valley 0
Kennedy 28, Highland 6