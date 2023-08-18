Thursday's scores
Frontier 45, North 14
Clovis 41, Garces 27
Kennedy 64, Fresno-Edison 24
Shafter 55, West 7
Friday's scores
Liberty 34, Palmdale-Highland 7
Bakersfield Christian 13, San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep 8
Bakersfield 14, Santa Maria-Righetti 13
Canyon Country-Canyon 28, Ridgeview 14
Santa Maria 31, East 7
Morro Bay 38, Foothill 0
Taft 42, Kern Valley 21
Fillmore at California City, 7
Rosamond at Little-rock, 7
Boron 48, Torrance-Bishop Montgomery 0
Chavez 48, Arvin 32
Delano 27, Mira Monte 0
Centennial 35, Visalia-Redwood 13
Highland 20, Stockdale 15
Tehachapi 42, Burroughs 14
South 32, Wasco 8
Fresno-Sanger West 61, Del Oro 0
Fresno-Sunnyside 36, Golden Valley 20
Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley 17, Independence 14
Avenal 42, McFarland 29
Fillmore 43, California City 7
