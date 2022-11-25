Kern County football goes 3-for-3 in Friday's section championship slate

After pulling off consecutive one-point victories over higher-seeded opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Shafter somehow still had some magic left over for Friday night.
Trailing 35-14 in the third quarter at Caruthers after a Ricardo Manriquez pick-six, the Generals turned the tide by scoring 27 straight points, along the way forcing three punts, a fumble for a touchback, two turnovers on downs and an interception of their own to secure a 41-35 victory.
That gave them the school's first section title since 1955, a particularly monumental milestone in a season that has featured substantial contributions from underclassmen.
Freshman Ezekiel Osborne tossed a trio of touchdowns, including a 63-yard score to classmate Mariyon Sloan that cut the deficit to 35-28 midway through the third quarter. Senior Koa Rhodes, a 1,000-yard rusher in the regular season who had missed most of the playoffs with an MCL tear, returned for the title game and fit quite nicely back in the Generals' offense, adding two rushing touchdowns of his own.
Junior kicker Ernesto Guerrero was perfect on extra points and added the pair of chip-shot field goals that gave Shafter its lead in the fourth quarter.
Caruthers running back Hunter Babb, who entered as the Central Section's leading scorer, punched it in twice early but was kept off the scoresheet for the remainder of the game.
Shafter coach Jerald Pierucci had said earlier in the week that he was reluctant to put additional pressure on his team by explaining the game's historical significance. He kept quiet, the Generals carried out their third straight dramatic upset, and they brought a Division IV title back to the city.
Down in Delano, Kennedy was looking for a return to the regional playoffs — albeit after just a few years away, and three section titles in the 2010s. The Thunderbirds' defense had dominated all year, but could it answer the call against super sophomore quarterback Tanner Wilson and Fresno-Sunnyside, or would Kennedy go the way of Tehachapi and Independence?
The answer was pretty clear when Kennedy pitched a first-half shutout and even clearer by the time it had allowed just 6 points through the first three-and-a-half quarters.
Freshman call-up Jace Demacabalin gave the Thunderbirds an early lead, but then Kennedy had to make plays deep in its own territory. The Thunderbirds picked off a pass at the goal line in the first quarter and forced two key turnovers on downs in the second.
More surprising, though, was the performance of Kennedy's offense, which posted its highest point total of the year on the biggest stage. After a short touchdown run cut Sunnyside's deficit to 19-6, Estevan Orozco took an end-around for a score and senior wideout Gamiez Helm — a running back of late — posted a more traditional receiving touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. These provided a cushion for when the Wildcats finally got their offense going far too late in the fourth quarter. Kennedy took home a 40-20 victory and a D-III title, after previously winning in Divisions V and VI.
The Thunderbirds will try to improve on their last regional playoff showing, a 42-10 loss to Los Angeles-Garfield back in 2018.
Shafter and Kennedy — both South Sequoia League representatives — will join D-I champions Liberty, 29-13 winners over Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial Friday night, in the regional playoffs next week, with brackets set to be released this weekend.
This story will be updated.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.