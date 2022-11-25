 Skip to main content
Kern County football goes 3-for-3 in Friday's section championship slate

20221126-bc-libertyfb

Head Coach for Liberty High's football team, Bryan Nixon, accepts a plaque in honor of their win on Friday night, making them champions for the Division I CIF Central Section.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

After pulling off consecutive one-point victories over higher-seeded opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Shafter somehow still had some magic left over for Friday night.

Trailing 35-14 in the third quarter at Caruthers after a Ricardo Manriquez pick-six, the Generals turned the tide by scoring 27 straight points, along the way forcing three punts, a fumble for a touchback, two turnovers on downs and an interception of their own to secure a 41-35 victory.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

