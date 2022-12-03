Kennedy's comeback falls short in 10-7 loss to Irvine-Northwood in SoCal Regional 4-AA Bowl Game

DELANO — With time running out on a magical season of firsts, what the Kennedy football team really needed was a first down late in Friday night’s Southern California Regional 4-AA Bowl Game.
Trailing by 10 points with less than 12 minutes to play, the Thunderbirds had scored quickly, forced a punt and moved the ball down field with a chance to win — or tie — in the final minutes against Irvine-Northwood.
But facing a fourth-and-one from the Timberwolves’ 24, RFK senior Gamiez Helm's run up the middle hit a wall of defenders and he was stopped a half-yard short of the marker with 2:23 to play.
Northwood finished things off with a pair of first downs to run out the clock, putting an end to a furious RFK comeback attempt and assuring a 10-7 victory to send the Timberwolves (14-1) into next weekend’s CIF State Division 4-AA title game.
“Trailing like that was a bit of a shock,” said Kennedy coach Mario Millan, whose team trailed at the half for the first time (10-0) since a Week 3 loss to Highland. The team hadn’t lost since, until Friday, winning 10 straight including a 21-7 victory over the Scots in the opening round of the section D-III playoffs. “It took a little time at halftime to kind of refigure and reinvigorate, and understand that they still had 24 minutes of football left. What they were going to do about it was on them. We made a push in the second half, it just wasn’t enough.”
Kennedy’s efforts, particularly in the first half, were slowed by uncharacteristic mistakes, but the team caught fire in the fourth quarter.
“You know, they’re resilient,” Millan said. “And don’t get me wrong. We were hurting at halftime. The kids had their heads down because we hadn’t been in that situation in a long time.And so it took them a while to adjust and realize, ‘Oh, we’re down. They scored on us, what are we going to do about this?’ At halftime, they put some music on in the locker room to kind of get back into the flow of what they normally do and it kind of brought them back to life a little bit.”
After forcing a Northwood punt from its own end zone, the Thunderbirds (11-3) made the most of great field position, moving the ball 38 yards on eight plays for their lone score of the game, a four-yard touchdown run by Helm with 9:18 to play to trim the Timberwolves’ lead to 10-7. Helm finished with 17 carries for 93 yards, with 82 coming in the second half.
“We came out and put everything on the field until the last play,” Helm said. “I was just saying, ‘we need to get this win.’ I need to do this for my boys, this is my last game, the last time stepping on this field as a senior. But we did a helluva job, and I’m proud of my boys.”
An energized RFK defense, which allowed just 10 points a game this season, forced a punt and took over at its own 23. With Helm and Jace Demacabalin leading the charge on the ground, Kennedy moved the ball toward midfield before a holding penalty nearly derailed its efforts.
Facing a third-and-17 from its own 30, Thunderbird quarterback Julian Orozco connected with Hugo Loera on a 37-yard pass play to give RFK a first down, and new life, at the Northwood 33. It was one of only three completions on the night for Orozco, all going to Loera.
Three more runs left Kennedy a yard short, and Helm’s run up the middle was stopped about a half-yard short by a host of Timberwolves’ defenders.
“It hurt … it hurt,” Helm said. “I thought we were going to get the first down. We only need one yard, but we didn’t get it."
The stop was fitting considering the impact both defenses had on the game.
The Timberwolves opened the game’s scoring following a botched punt attempt by the Thunderbirds that gave Northwood a first down at the RFK late in the first quarter.
Four plays later, the Thunderbirds appeared to have held, and the Timberwolves lined up for a 37-yard field goal attempt on a fourth-and-four from the 20. But a hard snap count drew Kennedy offsides, giving Northwood a first down, and Adam Harper ran 15 yards for a score to give his team a 7-0 lead with 3:34 to play in the first. Harper had a game-high 130 yards on 21 carries.
The Timberwolves added to their lead on their next possession when Karim Yowkeem made a 37-yard field goal, bouncing the ball off the crossbar and through the uprights with 9:46 left in the first half.
Kennedy’s defense, which had three first-half sacks, held Northwood scoreless 33 minutes and 46 seconds of the game. Senior linebacker Sergio Gonzalez had a big night with at least one sack, numerous tackles and a batted down pass attempt that forced a punt late in the game.
“It didn’t go the way we had planned it out, but we played our hearts out,” Gonzalez said. “Our defense showed up … Everybody did their job and I think this is a good way to go out.”
RFK’s offense failed to move the ball past midfield and had just 70 yards from scrimmage in the opening 24 minutes. The team’s best drive came late in the first half, but Orozco was picked off for the second time in the quarter.
Despite the loss, there is plenty to be celebrated at Kennedy. The team captured the South Sequoia League title — a first at the school — and then followed that up with the Thunderbirds’ fourth Central Section championship, upsetting top-seeded San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep in the Division III semifinals and defeating Fresno-Sunnyside 40-20 in the final. Hosting the SoCal Regional Bowl Game was also a first for the school.
“I really do believe in living in the moment, so I’ve been cherishing these moments as they’ve been going by,” Millan said. “Week by week, event by event, the challenges we’ve gotten to. I kind of lived through all of those moments, so right now, I know where we are with everything.
“To be brutally honest, we’re all exhausted. It’s been a long season. But for me, the biggest thing has been the growth of these boys. It was a little rough for us at the beginning of the season and we kind of all got on the same page, we matured and I think the growth overall speaks more to me than anything else.”