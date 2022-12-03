 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kennedy's comeback falls short in 10-7 loss to Irvine-Northwood in SoCal Regional 4-AA Bowl Game

Delano football

Kennedy’s Emiliano Herrejon dives for a tackle against Irvine-Northwood on Friday in the SoCal Regional Division 4-AA Bowl Game in Delano.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

DELANO — With time running out on a magical season of firsts, what the Kennedy football team really needed was a first down late in Friday night’s Southern California Regional 4-AA Bowl Game.

Trailing by 10 points with less than 12 minutes to play, the Thunderbirds had scored quickly, forced a punt and moved the ball down field with a chance to win — or tie — in the final minutes against Irvine-Northwood.

Coronavirus Cases