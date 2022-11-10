 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kennedy turns in all-around performance to beat Kerman 33-7

For all the talk about this year's Kennedy defense — justified, given that it allows under 9 points per game — it was the Thunderbirds' offense that showed out Thursday night in Delano.

The team found new, increasingly creative ways to get the ball to senior receiver Gamiez Helm out of the backfield, and he rewarded the Thunderbirds to the tune of 13 carries for 221 yards and two scores, plus a 24-yard receiving touchdown from Julian Orozco on a jump ball in triple coverage.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget