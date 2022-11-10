Kennedy turns in all-around performance to beat Kerman 33-7

For all the talk about this year's Kennedy defense — justified, given that it allows under 9 points per game — it was the Thunderbirds' offense that showed out Thursday night in Delano.
The team found new, increasingly creative ways to get the ball to senior receiver Gamiez Helm out of the backfield, and he rewarded the Thunderbirds to the tune of 13 carries for 221 yards and two scores, plus a 24-yard receiving touchdown from Julian Orozco on a jump ball in triple coverage.
"Gamiez is a guy we can put anywhere we need to put him, right, and it's interesting how it plays out," Kennedy coach Mario Millan said. "It's almost like on Monday, he says, 'Coach, I think I can do this,' and we gave him a shot and he always produces."
As if that wasn't enough, freshman running back Jace Demacabalin exploded for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Orozco threw a second touchdown to a wide-open Julian Sanchez as Kennedy put up its highest point total since Sept. 9, beating fifth-seeded Kerman 33-7 to advance to the Division III section semifinals.
Yes, Kennedy held another opponent to single digits. This time the Thunderbirds did it by intercepting quarterback Adrian Torres twice — Branden Del Rio and Bryan Guevara had one pick each on either side of the half — and stopping Kerman on fourth downs from the Kennedy 34-, 9- and 8-yard lines in the second half.
"We always talk about giving up big plays and living with them, as long as they don't score," Millan said. "And these kids have started to take pride in that."
The Lions got their lone touchdown on a 1-yard run from converted quarterback Ashton Chalabian, who had 110 all-purpose yards on the night.
They missed a field goal that would have made it 7-3 in the first quarter, couldn't get anything off a successful fake punt and didn't score until 47 seconds remained in the third.
In that time, Kennedy controlled the clock with the hard running of Helm and Demacabalin, with Helm providing the highlight of the game on an 87-yard touchdown run straight up the middle of the Lions' defense that made it 19-0 in the second quarter.
The Thunderbirds could have had more, but they let too much clock run after converting a fourth down in Kerman territory late in the first half. They were also unable to capitalize when a deflected pass bounced into the hands of Del Rio for a pick, as an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty left them behind the chains and forced a punt from deep in enemy territory.
Kerman used a 47-yard run by Chalabian to flip the field, but he was stuffed on fourth-and-4 four plays later. He did get into the end zone on the next drive shortly after catching a 31-yard pass.
With Kennedy up 33-7 in the fourth quarter, Kerman used a pair of penalties and a 30-yard reception by Noe Salazar to reach first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. But Chalabian and Joseph Tellez went backwards and Torres threw two incompletions.
The Thunderbird defense was similarly successful in a goal-to-go situation set up by a long Frankie Hernandez reception on Kerman's final drive.
"Those kids have been doing a great job all year long, and they really brought the defense again tonight," Millan said.
The win sets up a clash on the coast with top-seeded San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep, which beat Arroyo Grande 35-14 on Thursday.
"The losses we've taken, we've been on the road, right," Millan said, "so it's going to be a good test for us to take that long trip out there, play somebody completely new."
That game is slated for 7 p.m. next Friday. On the other side of the bracket, Fresno-Sunnyside will host Independence after both teams pulled upsets in the first two rounds.
