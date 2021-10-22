Kennedy slips past depleted Shafter 35-31 to set up SSL finale

Winning without starting quarterback Tyson Dozhier, who broke his collarbone at Highland on Aug. 27, could have been an immense challenge for Shafter. But converted receiver Devon Sundgren led the Generals to a 5-3 record heading into Friday night's game at Kennedy.
Winning without Sundgren, however, was a bridge too far for Shafter (5-4, 4-1) against the Thunderbirds. The senior jack-of-all-trades, who had already scored on two touchdown runs and a kickoff return, exited late in the third quarter after an illegal hit from a Kennedy defender, who was ejected. Sundgren's exit coincided with the rebirth of the Thunderbirds' rushing offense, and Kennedy added two late touchdowns to win 35-31.
"We're lucky to have one quarterback, and then you lose your second — I mean, you don't have other guys," Shafter coach Jerald Pierucci said, echoing his comments when Dozhier went down. "It is what it is. The bad thing is, you lose him on a cheap hit."
Making matters worse, the Shafter defense struggled in the second half after shutting Kennedy (7-2, 3-1) down for two quarters. The Generals held the Thunderbirds to 44 yards rushing in the first half and then allowed 250 in the second. Running back Avian Pesina had touchdowns of eight, 12, 50 and 64 yards as Kennedy poured it on.
It was a stark contrast from how the game began, with Kennedy earning zero yards on its first drive and Sundgren returning a punt to the Thunderbirds' 15 to set himself up for a short touchdown run. The Generals missed a two-point conversion, however, and ultimately went 0-for-4 in what turned out to be a four-point loss.
Kennedy responded quickly, with Julian Orozco finding Gamiez Helm on a go route when the junior receiver raced past Jesus Figueroa for a 78-yard score. But Sundgren followed that play up with an even bigger 80-yard touchdown run, simply following his blocking into a gaping hole on the right side of the field to make it 12-7.
Shafter had a chance to increase its lead at the end of the quarter. But on third and goal at the 2, Helm sacked Sundgren for an 8-yard loss, and the converted wide receiver threw incomplete on fourth down.
The Generals eventually got another chance after a punt of just 17 yards. This time Koa Rhodes provided a spark, running for 49 yards and a touchdown to extend the lead to 18-7. Rhodes was also sidelined later in the game with an apparent injury.
The Thunderbirds came out after the half lucky to be trailing by just 11, but forced a quick punt and then embarked on a 12-play touchdown drive consisting entirely of runs, with Pesina ultimately scoring from eight yards out.
"We made some adjustments at halftime," Kennedy coach Mario Millan said. "Because they run a similar defense (to what) we do, we know what hurts us."
Kennedy's momentum could have vanished immediately when Sundgren made yet another game-changing play. Fielding a kickoff from Ronaldo Monroy, he bowled over three tacklers on the left side of the field before following his blockers gradually back to the right and accelerating for a touchdown to make it 24-14. But the Thunderbirds scored on the first play of their drive on a 69-yard run by Pesina.
Then disaster struck for Shafter. Sundgren escaped right, looking to earn his second completion of the game by finding Ryan Pitter, and took a helmet-to-helmet hit after delivering the pass. Sundgren was down on the turf for several minutes before walking slowly off the field. Pierucci said after the game he didn't know Sundgren's "prognosis."
The running back Lucero stepped up to run the offense, and after the personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct on Kennedy, he and Rhodes took it the remaining 10 yards to restore a 10-point lead.
"Elijha epitomizes what we try to do here," Pierucci said. "The kid lives and breathes this program... The problem is we don't have enough Elijah Luceros, and that's just the truth."
With the Generals' fourth quarter prospects looking uncertain, Kennedy marched the ball down the field with five Pesina runs to cut the lead to three again. Shafter's patchwork offense suffered a delay of game, then went three-and-out. And the Thunderbirds responded, unsurprisingly, with another heavy dose of Pesina, taking the lead at 35-31 with just over six minutes remaining.
With Rhodes sidelined, the backfield of Lucero and Walker Maino was faced with the unenviable task of driving 80 yards for the win. They made it pretty far. After a long series of short runs, Lucero faced a third and 14, and lobbed the ball over the middle to Alex Aquirre, who whirled around and picked up the first down.
But two plays later Lucero was sacked by Emmanuel Zavala. The Generals took a timeout with 33 seconds left. Maino took the following snap, read the defense, and somehow found Figueroa for a shoestring catch down the middle. But after two more incompletions, the reserve running back was sacked by Emiliano Herrejon and time ran out.
"We've seen Sanger, we've seen Wasco," Millan said. "So our guys were ready for the fight."
Next Friday, Shafter will see Wasco for a rivalry game. The Tigers are a game up in league play after beating Taft Thursday and have clinched at least a share of the South Sequoia League title.
"No one cares if you're hurt, no one cares if you're banged up," Pierucci said, "they expect you to beat Wasco, so we're going to beat Wasco."
Kennedy travels to face Chavez Friday.